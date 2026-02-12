Asia Yearbook 2026: Major Domestic Political Developments, Foreign Policy, and Socio-economic Trends

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Yearbook" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive survey of the countries of East, South, and South-East Asia, fully revised to reflect current economic and political developments, is an essential resource for the entire Asian region.



Fully revised and updated, The Asia Yearbook is superb the only one-volume guide to provide such extensive coverage of the political, economic, and social affairs of this vast region. It is an essential reference source for anyone with a professional interest in this important world area. The Yearbook is

Essential for anyone with a professional interest in the region

Keeps up-to-date with current economic and political developments

The Asia Yearbook covers major domestic political developments, foreign policy, and socio-economic trends throughout Asia - all related to developments in one calendar year. The Yearbook contains articles on all Asian countries, each of the three sub-regions (East, South, and South-East Asia) focusing on major cross-border developments and sub-regional organizations.

While the articles have thorough academic quality, the Yearbook is mainly oriented to the requirements of researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information.



The Yearbook has

Over 500 pages of economic and demographic statistics, wide-ranging directory material, and authoritative articles

Contributions from leading experts on Asian affairs

Incisive analysis of the latest available information.

Directory of Asian organizations, research centers and foundations.

Country Surveys

Individual chapters on every country incorporating:

An introductory survey, containing essays on the physical and social geography, recent history and economy of each country

An extensive statistical survey of economic indicators, which include area and population, health and welfare, agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, industry, finance, trade, transport, tourism, media and education

A full directory containing names, addresses, and contact numbers for key areas such as the government, political organizations, diplomatic representation, the judiciary, religion, the media, finance, trade and industry, tourism, defense, and education

General Survey

Thoroughly revised and updated analytical articles written by acknowledged experts covering the issues affecting Asia.

Political maps of the contemporary Asia region and a chronological list of the dates of independence of countries.

Countries Covered:

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

China

Fiji

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Laos

Maldives

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor

Vietnam

For anyone interested in sourcing key data and opinions about this vast region, look no further than this authoritative and renowned annual publication.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6ypx2

