Africa Developments Yearbook 2026: Definitive One-volume Guide to All Sub-Saharan African Countries, Providing Invaluable Economic, Political, Statistical, and Directory Data

The Africa South of the Sahara Yearbook covers major domestic political developments, foreign policy, and socio-economic trends in sub-Sahara Africa - all related to developments in one calendar year.
The Yearbook contains articles on all sub-Saharan states, each of the four sub-regions (West, Central, Eastern, Southern Africa) focusing on major cross-border developments and sub-regional organizations. While the articles have thorough academic quality, the Yearbook is mainly oriented to the requirements of researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information.
The definitive one-volume guide to all sub-Saharan African countries, providing invaluable economic, political, statistical, and directory data.
The Yearbook has
- Over 500 pages of economic and demographic statistics, wide-ranging directory material, and authoritative articles
- Contributions from leading experts on African affairs
- Incisive analysis of the latest available information.
- Directory of African organizations, research centers and foundations.
Country Surveys
Individual chapters on every country incorporating:
- An introductory survey, containing essays on the physical and social geography, recent history and economy of each country
- An extensive statistical survey of economic indicators, which include area and population, health and welfare, agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, industry, finance, trade, transport, tourism, media and education
- A full directory containing names, addresses and contact numbers for key areas such as the government, political organizations, diplomatic representation, the judiciary, religion, the media, finance, trade and industry, tourism, defense and education
General Survey
- Thoroughly revised and updated analytical articles written by acknowledged experts covering the issues affecting Africa South of the Sahara.
- Political maps of contemporary Africa and a chronological list of the dates of independence of countries.
Countries Covered:
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Congo, Democratic Republic
- Congo, Republic of
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Ivory Coast
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Reunion
- Rwanda
- Saint Helena
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Swaziland
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
