Africa Developments Yearbook 2026: Definitive One-volume Guide to All Sub-Saharan African Countries, Providing Invaluable Economic, Political, Statistical, and Directory Data

The Africa South of the Sahara Yearbook covers major domestic political developments, foreign policy, and socio-economic trends in sub-Sahara Africa - all related to developments in one calendar year.

The Yearbook contains articles on all sub-Saharan states, each of the four sub-regions (West, Central, Eastern, Southern Africa) focusing on major cross-border developments and sub-regional organizations. While the articles have thorough academic quality, the Yearbook is mainly oriented to the requirements of researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information.



The definitive one-volume guide to all sub-Saharan African countries, providing invaluable economic, political, statistical, and directory data.



The Yearbook has

Over 500 pages of economic and demographic statistics, wide-ranging directory material, and authoritative articles

Contributions from leading experts on African affairs

Incisive analysis of the latest available information.

Directory of African organizations, research centers and foundations.

Country Surveys

Individual chapters on every country incorporating:

An introductory survey, containing essays on the physical and social geography, recent history and economy of each country

An extensive statistical survey of economic indicators, which include area and population, health and welfare, agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, industry, finance, trade, transport, tourism, media and education

A full directory containing names, addresses and contact numbers for key areas such as the government, political organizations, diplomatic representation, the judiciary, religion, the media, finance, trade and industry, tourism, defense and education

General Survey

Thoroughly revised and updated analytical articles written by acknowledged experts covering the issues affecting Africa South of the Sahara.

Political maps of contemporary Africa and a chronological list of the dates of independence of countries.

Countries Covered:

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo, Democratic Republic

Congo, Republic of

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Reunion

Rwanda

Saint Helena

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

