Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory 2026: Licensing Trends, Biotechnology Advancements, Preclinical and Clinical Development, Avenues for Growth and Innovation

The R&D Directory reveals opportunities in strategic R&D investment across global markets, detailed insights into therapeutic classes, and improved benchmarking and productivity metrics. Key areas include licensing trends, biotechnology advancements, and preclinical and clinical development, offering avenues for growth and innovation.

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical R&D Directory provides a wealth of key business data on trends in pharmaceutical research. At a time when investment in R&D is at an all-time high, this essential publication is intended as a strategic reference guide to the important trends in pharmaceutical R&D, as well as providing the means to benchmark your company's performance.

From an examination of global R&D investment and productivity to a breakdown of R&D trends in every major therapeutic class, The R&D Directory provides a comprehensive review of the current R&D environment.

The R&D Directory provides essential time-saving business information on:

  • The development pipeline of major companies is analyzed by therapeutic categories and stages
  • Compounds in research by therapeutic class for major companies
  • Number of licensed compounds by therapeutic class and development stage
  • Comparison of companies' licensed/originated product pipelines
  • Average development time to market, and attrition data
  • Trends in global R&D investment, cost, and culture
  • Number of biotechnology products by development phase, therapeutic class, and type
  • Plus much, much more!

Key Features:

  • Trends in licensing for major pharmaceutical companies
  • R&D Focus for key therapy areas
  • Benchmark development time by phase and success for over dozens of therapeutic categories
  • Comparisons of compounds in research by development stage for dozens of therapeutic areas
  • Analysis of previous year's pipeline development by stage for all major pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Contents:

Section 1 & 2 of The R&D Directory looks at the trends in R&D expenditure in the major markets, changes in employment patterns and productivity levels in relation to pharmaceutical sales.

Section 3 reviews the outsourcing industry and examines its role in pharmaceutical R&D.

Sections 4 to 9 analyse the trends in R&D by examining the therapeutic focus of selected companies, preclinical compounds, biotechnology compounds, compounds in clinical development for every major therapy class, and licensing activities.

Section 10 provides extensive attrition and time-in-development data for the major therapeutic categories.

Coverage:

  • Western & Eastern Europe incl. UK
  • USA & Canada
  • South & Central America
  • The Middle East
  • All of Africa
  • All of Asia, including China, India, and Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand.

Based on primary research, the 2-volume The R&D Directory provides the most comprehensive assessment of R&D available!

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydnhpg

