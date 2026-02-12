Turkey Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Earthquake Rebuilding, Tourism Growth & PPP Infrastructure Projects Driving the Next Investment Cycle - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in Turkey is expected to grow by 3.0% on annual basis to reach TRY 1.48 trillion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of TRY 1.44 trillion to approximately TRY 1.68 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Turkey, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 40+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Turkey Residential Construction



Turkey's residential construction market in 2025-26 is being shaped less by "cycle" and more by rebuilding and resilience. Post-earthquake permanent housing delivery, urban transformation (risk-reduction) programs, and tighter energy-performance standards are driving a large, policy-led pipeline. At the same time, financing constraints and persistent cost inflation continue to pressure private developers and household affordability.

Project Landscape

Earthquake reconstruction dominates the residential pipeline: Government communications and reporting indicate ~450k+ housing units/workplaces/village homes targeted for completion/delivery by end-2025, with large-scale execution through public agencies and contractors.

Government communications and reporting indicate ~450k+ housing units/workplaces/village homes targeted for completion/delivery by end-2025, with large-scale execution through public agencies and contractors. Urban markets (Istanbul/Ankara/Izmir): Activity is increasingly focused on phased multi-family schemes and urban renewal, while pricing remains anchored by replacement-cost inflation.

Activity is increasingly focused on phased multi-family schemes and urban renewal, while pricing remains anchored by replacement-cost inflation. Public vs. private mix: Public sector leads quake and social/affordable housing delivery; private sector concentrates on mid-to-upper segments and smaller-scale infill where financing is feasible.

Industry-Specific Developments

Standardization and industrialized construction: Repeatable typologies and prefab components are being used to compress schedules, particularly in quake-affected provinces.

Repeatable typologies and prefab components are being used to compress schedules, particularly in quake-affected provinces. Green building adoption: NZEB compliance is accelerating demand for better envelopes, efficient HVAC, and rooftop solar readiness in larger developments.

NZEB compliance is accelerating demand for better envelopes, efficient HVAC, and rooftop solar readiness in larger developments. Workforce pressure: Heightened demand for site supervisors, structural engineers, MEP installers, and inspection capacity, especially in high-volume rebuilding areas.

Turkey Commercial Construction



Turkey's commercial construction is being reoriented toward tourism capacity, mixed-use urban nodes, and logistics-linked retail/warehouse formats, while conventional office demand is more cautious under tight financing and evolving workplace strategies. The most resilient pipelines are where demand is FX-linked (tourism) or infrastructure-enabled (airport/port corridors, highway nodes).

Project Landscape

Hospitality build-out is a visible pipeline: Industry reporting indicates ~161 new hotels planned for 2025, with Istanbul and Antalya among leading markets by project count/bed additions.

Industry reporting indicates ~161 new hotels planned for 2025, with Istanbul and Antalya among leading markets by project count/bed additions. Mixed-use and high-footfall districts: Developers are prioritizing retail and leisure integration (destination retail, waterfront and transit-connected zones) rather than single-purpose office-only projects.

Developers are prioritizing retail and leisure integration (destination retail, waterfront and transit-connected zones) rather than single-purpose office-only projects. Private vs. public involvement: Commercial is primarily private-led; public sector influence is indirect via transport investments that unlock footfall and land value (metro, highways, airports).

Industry-Specific Developments

Digitalization: Faster uptake of BIM, cost-control (5D), and procurement analytics to protect margins against price swings.

Faster uptake of BIM, cost-control (5D), and procurement analytics to protect margins against price swings. Sustainability: Stronger emphasis on operational efficiency (HVAC optimization, low-energy lighting, solar-ready roofs) driven by both regulation and tenant OPEX sensitivity.

Stronger emphasis on operational efficiency (HVAC optimization, low-energy lighting, solar-ready roofs) driven by both regulation and tenant OPEX sensitivity. Talent demand: Commissioning engineers, facade specialists, and building performance professionals (energy auditors, MEP optimization) are increasingly critical.

Turkey Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in Turkey is being shaped by reconstruction needs, service continuity planning, and seismic resilience, with a growing focus on "buildings that must function after shocks" (healthcare, public facilities, cultural heritage). Funding is a blend of public budgets, PPP models, and multilaterally backed programs.

Project Landscape

Healthcare infrastructure remains a continuing focus: Ongoing procurement and build activity continues under the broader city hospital/large campus approach (often via PPP structures).

Ongoing procurement and build activity continues under the broader city hospital/large campus approach (often via PPP structures). Resilience projects extend beyond "new build": Major seismic reinforcement and restoration works (e.g., landmark structural strengthening initiatives in Istanbul) reflect growing institutional spend on risk mitigation.

Major seismic reinforcement and restoration works (e.g., landmark structural strengthening initiatives in Istanbul) reflect growing institutional spend on risk mitigation. Public vs. private mix: Public sector commissions dominate; private participation comes via PPP delivery, specialized engineering, and facility management-linked models.

Industry-Specific Developments

Seismic engineering and retrofit specialization is becoming a core capability demand (assessment, strengthening, materials testing, monitoring).

Smart institutional facilities: Increased integration of building management systems, resilience monitoring, and energy optimization to reduce lifecycle costs.

Increased integration of building management systems, resilience monitoring, and energy optimization to reduce lifecycle costs. Workforce pinch points: Structural retrofit expertise, hospital-grade MEP systems, and compliance/inspection roles.

Turkey Industrial Construction



Industrial construction is increasingly tied to organized industrial zones (OIZs), export-oriented manufacturing, and efficiency upgrades. The market outlook is supported by policy-led improvements to industrial infrastructure and competitiveness, though investors remain sensitive to financing conditions and grid connection timelines.

Project Landscape

OIZ infrastructure upgrades are a major channel: A World Bank-documented program targets improvements in efficiency, environmental sustainability, and competitiveness of select OIZs, driving demand for utilities, internal roads, wastewater, and digital infrastructure.

A World Bank-documented program targets improvements in efficiency, environmental sustainability, and competitiveness of select OIZs, driving demand for utilities, internal roads, wastewater, and digital infrastructure. Expansion in industrial regions: Continued development/expansion of industrial zones (example: Gaziantep OIZ's planned expansion milestones cited in industry coverage) reinforces long-run demand for industrial-grade construction and services.

Continued development/expansion of industrial zones (example: Gaziantep OIZ's planned expansion milestones cited in industry coverage) reinforces long-run demand for industrial-grade construction and services. Private vs. public mix: Public/DFI-backed zone infrastructure and private factory builds and expansions.

Industry-Specific Developments

Industrialized construction and fast-track delivery (pre-engineered buildings, modular utilities) to reduce time-to-production.

Sustainability investments: Onsite solar, heat recovery, efficient compressed air systems, and wastewater upgrades become common in investor checklists.

Onsite solar, heat recovery, efficient compressed air systems, and wastewater upgrades become common in investor checklists. Skills demand: Industrial MEP, process/utility integration, HSE, and controls/automation readiness.

Turkey Infrastructure Construction



Turkey's infrastructure pipeline is anchored by PPP highways, transport connectivity, and power grid modernization, with multilateral participation deepening financing for priority corridors. Execution capacity and FX-linked financing remain key variables for schedule and cost outcomes.

Project Landscape

PPP highways are a headline pipeline: Antalya-Alanya Motorway approved by AIIB (design/finance/build/operate) and supported by sustainability-linked financing structures. Ankara-Delice highway financing reported at €974m, with a loan toward an estimated total investment of ~€1.4bn.

Antalya-Alanya Motorway approved by AIIB (design/finance/build/operate) and supported by sustainability-linked financing structures. Ankara-Delice highway financing reported at €974m, with a loan toward an estimated total investment of ~€1.4bn. Power grid modernization financing momentum: Reuters reporting highlights discussions around multi-billion dollar transmission investment needs supporting demand for EPC in HV lines/substations and grid integration.

Reuters reporting highlights discussions around multi-billion dollar transmission investment needs supporting demand for EPC in HV lines/substations and grid integration. Public vs. private mix: National corridors via central government and PPP consortia; municipalities focus on urban transport/utility upgrades where financing allows.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology adoption: Wider use of BIM for transport assets, digital asset management readiness, and QA digitization for tunnels/bridges in seismic zones.

Wider use of BIM for transport assets, digital asset management readiness, and QA digitization for tunnels/bridges in seismic zones. Low-carbon shift: Pressure for lower-carbon materials and construction methods increases as green financing grows.

Pressure for lower-carbon materials and construction methods increases as green financing grows. Workforce constraints: Tunnel/rail specialists, HV transmission engineers, and PPP contract managers are recurring bottlenecks.

