Metals & Mining Company Database 2026: 16,000+ Companies Including Key Personnel, Mines and Plants Details Across Base Metals, Steel, Coal, Industrial Minerals, and More

The most comprehensive source of intelligence on metals and mining companies helping businesses make informed commercial and strategic decisions.



Simplify the complexity of an evolving global metals and mining sector. The Metals & Mining Companies Database is an interactive database that offers detailed information on over 16,000 metal and mining companies worldwide including key personnel, mines and plants details.



It provides access to critical data about companies, people, plants and mines across base metals, steel (carbon, stainless and special), steelmaking raw materials, scrap and secondary, and minor and precious metals.



Our deep sector coverage provides a comprehensive view of the metals and mining sector worldwide and connects you to global opportunities on a single platform.



The database provides up-to-date information about mines, plants and decision-makers for:

BASE METALS COMPANIES



The Base Metals area of the database offers detailed and up-to-date information on 4000 + miners, producers and traders of Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin and Zinc. You can also rank these companies by revenue, output, capacity, investment in planned projects and key personnel.



CARBON STEEL COMPANIES



The Carbon Steel area of the database contains up-to-date information on 2000 + miners, producers and traders. Covering products such as slab, billet and bloom, flats including CR & HR coil, HDG and plate; longs including rebars, sections, wire rod and tubes.



COAL COMPANY COMPANIES



The Coal Company Database offers critical information about 1,000+ coal companies involved in the production, processing and trade of thermal and coking coal worldwide. It allows you to rank the top coal companies (coal producers and coal traders) based on annual production, mines reserves, investment in new projects and much more.



INDUSTRIAL MINERALS COMPANIES



The Industrial Minerals area in the database offers up-to-date information on 1600 + non-metallic minerals producers. Their products include alumina, bauxite, chromite, fluorspar, frac sand, graphite, lithium, magnesia, phosphate, potash, rare earth, soda ash, TiO2 and zircon.



MINOR AND PRECIOUS METALS COMPANIES



The Minor and Precious Metals section of the database contains complete and up-to-date information on 1200 + miners, producers and traders of minor and precious metals, including antimony, chromium, cobalt, gold, manganese, platinum, refractory metals, silicon, silver and uranium.



SCRAP METALS COMPANIES



The Scrap Metals section of the database contains up-to-date information on 1500 + scrap metals producers and traders. It is a comprehensive reference guide to all the players in the scrap markets.



STAINLESS STEEL COMPANIES



The Stainless Steel section of the database displays up-to-date company information for 3000 + producers and traders in the global stainless and alloy steel industry. It is a comprehensive reference guide on the global stainless steel players.



STEELMAKING RAW MATERIALS COMPANIES



The Steelmaking Raw Materials section of the database provides up-to-date company information for 2000 miners, producers and traders in the steel raw materials industry, covering iron ore, pig iron, DRI/HBI, steel scrap and ferro-alloy markets.



The DATABASE enables you to search by:

Companies: Find the name of a metal producer or mining company, scrap merchant, service centre or trader

This Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to the world's metals and mining companies.



