North, Central and South America Women's Organizations Directory 2026: Comprehensive Resource for Public and Academic Libraries, NGOs, and Agencies and Institutions

The directory unveils vast networking, collaboration, and advocacy opportunities across women's organizations in the Americas, aiding empowerment and leadership. It benefits NGOs, academic bodies, and libraries by enhancing access to diverse activities and foundation details.

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Directory of Women's Organizations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international women's organization throughout North, Central and South America.

All of the major established women's organizations are included, as well as the less well-known organizations. Presenting profile details for hundreds of organizations, this edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date directory of women's organizations throughout the Americas.

Entries:

  • Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.
  • Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet, and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.
  • A wide range of activities are covered from art to culture; business to education; gender equality to human rights; health to reproduction; families to development; politics to global leadership; women's empowerment; civil society promotion; and much much more.
  • The Directory includes information on all of the women's foundations.

Data for this reference work was compiled from details submitted by national and international women's organizations, information gathered from the internet, and directly from individuals holding key positions in major women's organizations.

The Directory would be an important reference resource for organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with women's issues.

