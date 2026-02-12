Voximplant Brings Cartesia Line Voice Agents into Real Calls

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voximplant, a leading cloud communications platform, announced native support for the Cartesia Line, a code-first ecosystem for building AI agents.

The integration enables developers to connect Cartesia Line agents directly to live phone calls, SIP trunks, WebRTC, and WhatsApp Business Calling without building any custom infrastructure.

Voximplant manages the entire telephony layer, including media conversion, real-time streaming, phone number provisioning, SIP routing, call control, transfers, and compliance. Teams can focus entirely on agent logic and conversation design while the platforms handle infrastructure complexity.

With Cartesia Line, developers can easily transform existing text-based chatbots into voice agents, integrate production-grade reasoning systems, or create new agents using a simple prompt. Voice AI agents run on Cartesia's platform, which automatically manages audio and speech, providing extensive text-to-speech capabilities, access to Cartesia's voice library, and custom voice cloning.

"Developers shouldn't have to choose between powerful AI and reliable telephony. Our goal is to remove the operational complexity that slows teams down. Extending Cartesia Line Agents to global telephony allows companies to move from prototype to production voice AI in record time," said Alexey Aylarov, Co‑founder and CEO of Voximplant.

Voximplant enables developers to mix and match the best AI models, speech technologies, and infrastructure components without vendor lock-in. It provides an orchestration layer that connects best-in-class tools and agent frameworks into a single, production-ready voice stack.

About Voximplant

Voximplant enables businesses to build and scale Voice AI agents for real-time communications. Its cloud communications platform provides AI-powered real‑time voice, video, and messaging. With Voximplant, teams ship faster, improve customer experience, and lower support costs using serverless logic, APIs, and SDKs built for reliability at scale. The platform powers tens of thousands of businesses worldwide and integrates natively with leading Voice AI stacks for high‑quality experiences. Voximplant provides code-driven orchestration of AI agents, speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech with phone number, SIP, mobile, WebRTC, and WhatsApp connectivity. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at voximplant.ai