Thailand Construction Industry Report 2026: Data Centers, Tourism Recovery & Transport Megaprojects Redefine the Next Investment Cycle - Forecast to 2030

The construction market in Thailand is expected to grow by 5.1% on annual basis to reach THB 489.6 billion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 7.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of THB 466.0 billion to approximately THB 600.3 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Thailand, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 40+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Thailand Residential Construction



Thailand's residential construction sector is navigating a demand-and-credit reset rather than a pure supply problem. Developers are recalibrating launches toward smaller, more affordable formats, while policy moves (easing loan-to-value ratios and reducing fees) aim to unblock end-user demand. The near-term outlook is still cautious: absorption is constrained by household leverage and high mortgage rejection rates, especially in the sub-THB 3 million segment, while labor shortages and wage increases keep build costs sticky.

Project Landscape

Bangkok Metropolitan Region (BMR): Developers are prioritizing phased launches, smaller unit sizes, and value-engineered specs to protect absorption and reduce inventory risk; expect more selective land banking.

Developers are prioritizing phased launches, smaller unit sizes, and value-engineered specs to protect absorption and reduce inventory risk; expect more selective land banking. Shift in product strategy: A greater share of new activity is oriented toward rent-supported or yield-minded formats (e.g., serviced residence hybrids and investor-friendly units) where feasible, to diversify demand sources.

A greater share of new activity is oriented toward rent-supported or yield-minded formats (e.g., serviced residence hybrids and investor-friendly units) where feasible, to diversify demand sources. Investment outlook: Near-term capital allocation remains conservative; acquisitions of stalled/discounted assets are likely where developers can repackage product and renegotiate contractor terms.

Industry-Specific Developments

Industrialized construction is becoming a necessity: Labor shortages are pushing adoption of prefab components, standardized designs, and tighter project controls to reduce labor hours per unit.

Labor shortages are pushing adoption of prefab components, standardized designs, and tighter project controls to reduce labor hours per unit. Energy efficiency is a sellable feature, not just compliance: Developers increasingly align designs with Thailand's Building Energy Code (BEC) metrics and energy-performance reporting to defend pricing and reduce lifecycle costs.

Developers increasingly align designs with Thailand's Building Energy Code (BEC) metrics and energy-performance reporting to defend pricing and reduce lifecycle costs. Workforce constraints are structural: The sector's labor gap (including reliance on migrant labor availability) is now a recurring planning assumption, not a temporary disruption.

Thailand Commercial Construction



Thailand's commercial construction is a two-speed market: office development remains competitive with meaningful new supply, while retail and mixed-use benefit more directly from tourism recovery and urban mobility investments. Developers are increasingly using mixed-use formats to diversify cash flows and reduce single-asset risk, while tenants push for greener, smarter buildings with lower operating costs.

Project Landscape

Bangkok Grade A office pipeline continues: Market trackers highlight hundreds of thousands of sq m of additional Bangkok office space expected through 2025-2027, which intensifies competition among landlords and developers.

Market trackers highlight hundreds of thousands of sq m of additional Bangkok office space expected through 2025-2027, which intensifies competition among landlords and developers. Mixed-use remains the dominant risk-management model: Retail, hospitality, and office combinations are preferred where land costs are high, and demand visibility varies across asset classes.

Retail, hospitality, and office combinations are preferred where land costs are high, and demand visibility varies across asset classes. Investment outlook: Best-positioned projects are transit-linked, ESG-forward, and convertible (design optionality for partial repurposing if office demand underperforms).

Industry-Specific Developments

Smart-building systems are becoming the baseline for Grade A: Energy analytics, access control, predictive maintenance, and occupant apps are increasingly used to compete in a high-vacancy environment.

Energy analytics, access control, predictive maintenance, and occupant apps are increasingly used to compete in a high-vacancy environment. Green leasing is moving from concept to practice: Tenants are more willing to negotiate on energy performance, metering, and retrofit pathways to manage opex and meet corporate ESG requirements.

Tenants are more willing to negotiate on energy performance, metering, and retrofit pathways to manage opex and meet corporate ESG requirements. Digital skills demand is rising: BIM, digital project controls, and MEP commissioning expertise are differentiators, especially for premium office and complex mixed-use.

Thailand Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in Thailand is anchored by healthcare expansion and broader public asset resilience needs. Private hospital operators are scaling capacity and specialty care to capture medical tourism and aging-population demand, while public-sector priorities increasingly include flood- and ground-risk mitigation and safer urban infrastructure around critical facilities.

Project Landscape

Private healthcare expansion is a key pipeline driver: Major hospital operators have announced bed additions and multi-year expansion programs, supporting sustained construction demand for clinical, diagnostic, and wellness assets.

Major hospital operators have announced bed additions and multi-year expansion programs, supporting sustained construction demand for clinical, diagnostic, and wellness assets. Regional hospital development: New hospital investments outside Bangkok (e.g., Phuket) reinforce the shift toward capacity closer to tourism and regional growth corridors.

New hospital investments outside Bangkok (e.g., Phuket) reinforce the shift toward capacity closer to tourism and regional growth corridors. Investment outlook: Expect more phased campus expansions and equipment-heavy builds (high MEP intensity), favoring contractors strong in commissioning and compliance.

Industry-Specific Developments

"Smart hospital" design needs are expanding: Higher IT density, resilient power, secure data rooms, and clinical workflow automation are shaping MEP and interior specifications.

Higher IT density, resilient power, secure data rooms, and clinical workflow automation are shaping MEP and interior specifications. Workforce bottlenecks are specialized: Shortages are most acute in MEP trades, commissioning, medical-gas systems, and facilities management, raising delivery risk on complex builds.

Shortages are most acute in MEP trades, commissioning, medical-gas systems, and facilities management, raising delivery risk on complex builds. Sustainability is tied to operating resilience: Hospitals and schools increasingly invest in energy efficiency to reduce opex volatility and improve continuity-of-operations planning.

Thailand Industrial Construction



Thailand's industrial construction is being propelled by FDI, supply-chain localization, logistics growth, and rapid digital infrastructure build (data centers). Policy is shifting from only tax incentives to targeted subsidies for competitiveness and skills, while BOI approvals, especially for data centers, are driving a new wave of high-spec industrial builds that require power and permitting readiness.

Project Landscape

Data centers are a headline growth engine: BOI approvals include multi-project pipelines with large IT loads, driving demand for specialized construction (high electrical, cooling, fire suppression, security).

BOI approvals include multi-project pipelines with large IT loads, driving demand for specialized construction (high electrical, cooling, fire suppression, security). Industrial estates and ready-built facilities expand to capture investment: Estate operators are scaling factory/warehouse inventory, particularly in established industrial corridors and EEC-adjacent areas.

Estate operators are scaling factory/warehouse inventory, particularly in established industrial corridors and EEC-adjacent areas. Investment outlook: Strong for high-spec facilities (electronics, medical devices, automation-ready factories, digital infrastructure), with contractor selection increasingly based on MEP depth and delivery certainty.

Industry-Specific Developments

High-MEP, high-compliance delivery becomes the norm: Data centers and advanced manufacturing raise requirements for commissioning, redundancy, and quality assurance.

Data centers and advanced manufacturing raise requirements for commissioning, redundancy, and quality assurance. Zoning and permitting discipline: Industrial development is tightly linked to the "purple zone" and estate-based land strategy, influencing site selection and speed-to-market.

Industrial development is tightly linked to the "purple zone" and estate-based land strategy, influencing site selection and speed-to-market. Workforce needs shift toward technicians: Demand rises for electrical, controls, HVAC, and commissioning professionals, tightening talent markets and increasing wage pressure.

Thailand Infrastructure Construction



Thailand's infrastructure construction outlook is underpinned by a large 2026 project queue and continued strategic investments in transport connectivity and airport capacity. Execution risk remains meaningful: approvals can be delayed by political transitions, and safety incidents increase compliance rigor. Overall, the pipeline creates multi-year opportunities across roads/expressways, rail, and aviation, as well as enabling works for logistics and tourism growth.

Project Landscape

2026 transport megaproject pipeline: Thailand's Transport Ministry has lined up 11 megaprojects for cabinet consideration with ~THB 359.8bn total value and a 2026 allocation of ~THB 265.41bn covering roads/expressways, rail, and airports.

Thailand's Transport Ministry has lined up 11 megaprojects for cabinet consideration with ~THB 359.8bn total value and a 2026 allocation of ~THB 265.41bn covering roads/expressways, rail, and airports. Airports are a major investment pillar: Planned expansions at key airports (including Bangkok gateways and major tourism nodes) support aviation capacity growth and related enabling works.

Planned expansions at key airports (including Bangkok gateways and major tourism nodes) support aviation capacity growth and related enabling works. Strategic rail connectivity continues: The Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed rail line (linking onward via Laos/China rail networks) remains a flagship logistics project with reported construction progress and a 2030 operations target.

Industry-Specific Developments

Digital delivery is increasingly standard: Contractors are deploying stronger project controls, digital monitoring, and tighter safety governance to reduce incidents and claims exposure.

Contractors are deploying stronger project controls, digital monitoring, and tighter safety governance to reduce incidents and claims exposure. Urban underground complexity raises geotechnical focus: Sinkhole/utility disruptions highlight the need for deeper geotech investigation, utility mapping, and risk-sharing contract structures on metro and drainage-adjacent works.

Sinkhole/utility disruptions highlight the need for deeper geotech investigation, utility mapping, and risk-sharing contract structures on metro and drainage-adjacent works. Resilience-by-design is rising: Flood and drainage-related works are gaining prominence as cities build climate resilience, creating demand for specialized civil and tunneling capabilities.

