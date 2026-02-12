Mexico Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Nearshoring, Data Centers & Rail Megaprojects Accelerates the Next Investment Cycle - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value and Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in Mexico is expected to grow by 5.5% on annual basis to reach MXN 2.04 trillion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 7.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of MXN 1.93 trillion to approximately MXN 2.56 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Mexico, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 40+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Mexico Residential Construction Industry



Mexico's residential construction outlook for 2025-2026 is being accelerated by a significant federal push for affordable housing, while still constrained by persistent construction costs, credit sensitivity, and site readiness issues (including land and utilities). The market is increasingly defined by execution capacity, how quickly programs can translate into serviced lots, standardized designs, and contractor throughput.

Project Landscape

Large pipeline tied to federal targets: The government's housing goal has been communicated as ~1.1 million homes under the "Vivienda para el Bienestar" pathway (plan expansion reported in 2025).

The government's housing goal has been communicated as ~1.1 million homes under the "Vivienda para el Bienestar" pathway (plan expansion reported in 2025). Public vs. private involvement: Execution typically blends public mandate and financing channels with private developer/contractor delivery (especially for volume builds and standardized typologies).

Execution typically blends public mandate and financing channels with private developer/contractor delivery (especially for volume builds and standardized typologies). Investment outlook: Near-term momentum is strongest where programs can secure land and utilities quickly and where standardized design enables faster cycle times.

Industry-Specific Developments

Industrialized construction becomes a necessity, not a "nice-to-have": Higher labor-driven cost pressure favors repeatable designs, prefabrication, and faster methods to protect margins and delivery schedules.

Higher labor-driven cost pressure favors repeatable designs, prefabrication, and faster methods to protect margins and delivery schedules. Sustainability shifts toward "operational savings" logic: In affordable housing, sustainability is increasingly justified via lower lifecycle operating costs (energy, water) rather than branding.

Mexico Commercial Construction



Mexico's commercial construction is being reshaped by tourism/hospitality expansion, a retail recovery via mixed-use formats, and large-format retailer capex, while traditional office demand remains selective and location-dependent.

Project Landscape

The hospitality pipeline is a major commercial driver: Industry reporting from Lodging Econometrics indicates Mexico is leading the region, with ~248 hotel projects in progress, rising to ~263 active projects by mid-2025 (rooms also increasing).

Industry reporting from Lodging Econometrics indicates Mexico is leading the region, with ~248 hotel projects in progress, rising to ~263 active projects by mid-2025 (rooms also increasing). Retail capex supported by large corporate plans: Walmart's Mexico unit announced >$6B investment in 2025, including new stores and ongoing construction of two distribution centers supporting both retail build and associated logistics construction.

Walmart's Mexico unit announced >$6B investment in 2025, including new stores and ongoing construction of two distribution centers supporting both retail build and associated logistics construction. Retail growth shifting to mixed-use: Market commentary highlights expansion in 2026, with a focus on mixed-use projects that combine retail with housing/office elements in key cities.

Industry-Specific Developments

Designing for flexibility: Mixed-use formats reflect a shift toward adaptive, multi-functional assets to manage demand risk and improve long-term tenancy resilience.

Mixed-use formats reflect a shift toward adaptive, multi-functional assets to manage demand risk and improve long-term tenancy resilience. Construction skill mix changes: Hospitality and mixed-use builds heighten demand for MEP, facade, and fit-out specialists, often the hardest to scale quickly.

Mexico Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in Mexico is currently defined by healthcare capacity expansion, with project delivery shaped by procurement complexity, systems-heavy building requirements, and the need for rapid commissioning.

Project Landscape

Healthcare expansion is the flagship institutional pipeline: Mexico plans to inaugurate 31 hospitals and 12 clinics by end-2025, involving IMSS, ISSSTE, and IMSS Bienestar. BNamericas also reports a broader "43 hospitals and clinics" opening plan and notes that additional hospitals are starting construction, supporting a sustained delivery pipeline beyond ribbon-cuttings.

Mexico plans to inaugurate 31 hospitals and 12 clinics by end-2025, involving IMSS, ISSSTE, and IMSS Bienestar. BNamericas also reports a broader "43 hospitals and clinics" opening plan and notes that additional hospitals are starting construction, supporting a sustained delivery pipeline beyond ribbon-cuttings. Public vs. private involvement: Predominantly public owners/operators; private sector participation is concentrated in engineering, construction management, specialized trades, medical-grade fit-outs, and equipment integration.

Industry-Specific Developments

Speed-to-operational capability becomes a differentiator: Institutional projects increasingly reward contractors that can deliver MEP integration, commissioning, and handover discipline.

Institutional projects increasingly reward contractors that can deliver MEP integration, commissioning, and handover discipline. Workforce demand shifts: Elevated need for biomedical coordination, clean power, HVAC controls, and compliance documentation teams.

Mexico Industrial Construction



Industrial construction is Mexico's most structurally supported segment, driven by nearshoring, industrial parks, and data center clusters, but is increasingly constrained by power availability, permitting, and specialized labor.



Project Landscape

Data centers are changing the industrial construction mix: Queretaro is positioned as a key data center cluster; industry commentary flags major hyperscale interest and the need for large power blocks (often 100-400MW per park/data campus requirement noted by industry association references). Market reporting cites multiple projects under development in Queretaro and broader investment expectations through 2029, reinforcing a multi-year pipeline.

Queretaro is positioned as a key data center cluster; industry commentary flags major hyperscale interest and the need for large power blocks (often 100-400MW per park/data campus requirement noted by industry association references). Market reporting cites multiple projects under development in Queretaro and broader investment expectations through 2029, reinforcing a multi-year pipeline. Industrial parks and enabling infrastructure: The industrial build pipeline increasingly bundles substations, transmission interconnects, and water solutions alongside shells and factories.

Industry-Specific Developments

Higher-spec construction becomes standard: Data centers drive demand for redundancy design, advanced cooling, and rigorous commissioning, reshaping contractor capabilities and subcontractor ecosystems.

Data centers drive demand for redundancy design, advanced cooling, and rigorous commissioning, reshaping contractor capabilities and subcontractor ecosystems. Workforce scarcity is specialized: Shortages are most acute in electrical, controls, commissioning, and critical MEP disciplines, exactly where data centers intensify requirements.

Mexico Infrastructure Construction



Mexico's infrastructure construction is anchored by rail-led national connectivity priorities, with 2025 funding visibility for passenger rail and freight adaptations, while safety incidents and execution risk are increasing attention on operations, maintenance, and systems upgrades.

Project Landscape

Rail expansion and upgrades are central: Reporting cites a MX$157B investment for 2025 aimed at expanding passenger rail routes and adapting Tren Maya for cargo, as well as CIIT-related rail works. U.S. government market intelligence notes continued prominence of rail infrastructure projects, including Tren Maya and the Interoceanic Corridor (CIIT).

Reporting cites a MX$157B investment for 2025 aimed at expanding passenger rail routes and adapting Tren Maya for cargo, as well as CIIT-related rail works. U.S. government market intelligence notes continued prominence of rail infrastructure projects, including Tren Maya and the Interoceanic Corridor (CIIT). Safety and reliability move to the forefront: The Interoceanic Train derailment (late Dec 2025) is a forcing event that can accelerate spend on track integrity, signaling, operational controls, and emergency response systems.

Industry-Specific Developments

Shift from "build" to "operate safely": High-profile incidents increase emphasis on asset management, maintenance regimes, and rail systems engineering.

High-profile incidents increase emphasis on asset management, maintenance regimes, and rail systems engineering. Contracting evolution: More opportunities for firms specializing in signaling, inspection technologies, and lifecycle maintenance, not only EPC.

