Selecting the Best Scientific Journal for Your Research Training Course: Learn to Differentiate Fraudulent Publications from Reputable Peer-Reviewed Academic Journals (ONLINE EVENT: Apr 13, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selecting the Best Scientific Journal for Your Research Training Course (Apr 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This session offers a detailed guide to selecting the most appropriate scientific journal for your research, ensuring alignment with your study's scope, audience, and academic goals.

Participants will learn how to distinguish between predatory journals, which lack rigorous peer review standards, and authentic, reputable journals that uphold academic integrity. Additionally, the session provides practical strategies for navigating journal indexing systems, understanding their significance in journal credibility, and effectively using journal selector tools to streamline the publication process and maximise research impact.

Benefits of attending

At the end of this workshop, attendees will be able to:

Assess journal metrics like Impact Factor, CiteScore, and SJR Score for journal selection

journal metrics like Impact Factor, CiteScore, and SJR Score for journal selection Recognise and avoid predatory journals by understanding their characteristics and red flags

and predatory journals by understanding their characteristics and red flags Understand journal indexing and selector tools

Certifications:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Early-career researchers and academicians looking to publish their research in reputable scientific journals

Graduate and postgraduate students aiming to understand the academic publication process

Research assistants, lab members, and academic staff involved in manuscript writing and submissions

Science professionals, technical writers, and consultants seeking to enhance their knowledge of scholarly publishing practices

Anyone interested in developing skills for selecting appropriate journals and navigating the publication process efficiently

Key Topics Covered:

Criteria for selection journals

Relevance to the research topic

Journal scope, readership and publication frequency

Turnaround time and acceptance rate

Cost considerations (publications fees, waivers)

Predatory journals vs. authentic journals

Defining predatory journals

Red flags for predatory journals

Authentic journals characteristics

Journal indexing

Indexing platforms: PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science

Importance of indexing for visibility and credibility

Journal selector tools

Online tools and databases

Best practices for using journal selector tools effectively

Speakers:



Samaa Al Tabbah

MARS (Medical Agency for Research and Statistics)



Dr. Samaa Al Tabbah holds a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and a Pharm D. in Clinical Pharmacy from the Lebanese American University (LAU). After graduation, Dr. Al Tabbah held a position as a chief pharmacist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Beirut office. At a later stage, she established a pharmacy in Beirut, whereshe served as a community pharmacist for over 6 years.

Dr. Al Tabbah is a strong supporter of the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon where she served as a volunteer for 4 years. She also acts as a consultant and mentor at the Egypt Scholars Inc. and the International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF) where she works closely with mentees providing them with concrete clinical andresearch skills that allow them to identify new research topics, discover new techniques, and pursue astrong career development plan.



Through her work, she has been involved in clinical research; more specifically, in training workshops carried out at the national and international level, in the delivery of sessions on different aspects of the conduct of clinical research, as well as in the conduction of different international clinical research projects. She is the author of many scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals as well as a book titled "The Clinical Research Process from Initiation to Publication". She is an editorial member of two peer-reviewed scientific journals.

She is an Assistant Professor at University Institute for Nursing (Lebanese Red Cross), where she delivers Pharmacology, Microbiology and, Public Health, Community Health, and Clinical Research courses. She was lately appointed as the Global Pharmacovigilance Society Ambassador of Lebanon where she also acts as an acting boardmember of the society.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuc16r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.