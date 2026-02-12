Washco Persian Rug Washing Expands Specialist Rug Care Services to Additional Sydney Locations

GREENACRE, NSW, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Washco Persian Rug Washing has announced the expansion of its specialist rug cleaning and washing services to a broader range of Sydney suburbs, extending access to professional rug care for households and businesses in several inner-city and harbourside locations. The expansion marks a significant operational development for the Greenacre-based company, which has built a strong reputation for handling delicate, handmade, and high-value rugs.

The newly serviced locations include Darlinghurst, Surry Hills, Elizabeth Bay, Potts Point, Rushcutters Bay, and Woolloomooloo. Residents and property managers in these areas will now have access to Washco Persian Rug Washing's primary service, which focuses on thorough off-site rug washing designed to address embedded dust, odours, and residue that cannot be removed through surface cleaning alone.

Washco Persian Rug Washing operates from its dedicated facility in Greenacre, where rugs are assessed individually and treated according to fibre type, construction method, age, and condition. The decision to expand into additional suburbs follows increased demand from inner-city residents seeking specialist care for rugs made from wool, silk, and mixed fibres, particularly those used in apartments and heritage properties.

The company's main service involves a multi-stage washing process that differs from standard in-home surface methods. Rugs are dusted to remove dry particulate matter, washed using controlled water immersion and fibre-appropriate solutions, rinsed thoroughly, and dried in a monitored environment to reduce the risk of colour movement, shrinkage, or structural stress. This approach is commonly required for Persian, Oriental, and other handmade rugs, which can deteriorate if cleaned incorrectly.

Ali Bagheri, owner of Washco Persian Rug Washing, said the expansion reflects both logistical readiness and a long-standing intention to make specialist rug care more accessible across Sydney.

"Many households in inner Sydney own rugs that require specialised care, yet suitable services have not always been available close to where they live," Ali Bagheri said. "Extending coverage to these suburbs allows more people to access proper rug washing without compromising the integrity of their rugs.

The additional locations include areas known for high-density living and a mix of modern and older buildings, where rugs often play a practical and aesthetic role. In suburbs such as Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay, rugs are frequently used to insulate hard flooring and reduce noise in apartments, while in Surry Hills and Darlinghurst, they are common features in renovated terraces and commercial studios.

Washco Persian Rug Washing's expansion does not alter its existing service model. Rugs from the newly serviced areas will continue to be collected and transported to the Greenacre facility for assessment and treatment. Pickup and delivery availability remains subject to rug size, weight, and quantity, with larger or heavier items more likely to qualify for transport arrangements.

In recent years, increased awareness of indoor air quality and allergen control has also influenced consumer interest in professional rug washing. Rugs can hold significant amounts of dust, pollen, and debris deep within their fibres, particularly in urban environments. According to industry guidance, periodic off-site washing can help reduce long-term fibre wear while maintaining hygiene standards, especially in shared living spaces.

Ali Bagheri noted that many clients only seek specialist cleaning after previous methods have failed. "A common issue is odour retention or discolouration after inappropriate cleaning," he said. "Once damage occurs, restoration options can be limited. Correct washing from the outset plays a key role in preserving both appearance and structure."

The expansion also supports Washco Persian Rug Washing's capacity to work with property managers, interior designers, and small commercial premises located in the newly added suburbs. Offices, boutique hotels, and short-stay accommodations often rely on rugs for visual impact but face challenges maintaining them due to high foot traffic. Access to specialised washing services can assist with longer-term maintenance planning.

Washco Persian Rug Washing has operated in Sydney for several years, focusing exclusively on rugs. The business handles a wide range of items, including oversized rugs, antique pieces, and rugs requiring minor repairs alongside cleaning. Its services are used by private homeowners as well as childcare centres, hospitality venues, and offices across metropolitan Sydney.

The company's expansion into Darlinghurst, Surry Hills, Elizabeth Bay, Potts Point, Rushcutters Bay, and Woolloomooloo forms part of a broader strategy to align service coverage with areas where demand for specialist rug care continues to grow. While Washco Persian Rug Washing already services Sydney suburbs more broadly, formally extending operations into these locations allows for more consistent scheduling and response times.

Ali Bagheri said the business remains focused on controlled growth rather than rapid scale. "Each rug presents its own challenges," he said. "Maintaining quality depends on capacity, training, and proper handling at every stage. Expanding service areas has been planned carefully to ensure standards remain consistent."

With the addition of these suburbs, Washco Persian Rug Washing reinforces its presence across Sydney's inner and eastern precincts, providing residents and businesses with access to professional rug washing designed to suit the specific needs of handmade and delicate rugs. The company expects the expanded coverage to be fully operational immediately, with services available under existing booking and assessment procedures.





For Sydney residents in the newly serviced areas, the announcement represents increased access to specialist rug care that aligns with the unique demands of urban living, heritage interiors, and high-quality floor coverings.

###

For more information about Washco Persian Rug Washing, contact the company here:



Washco Persian Rug Washing

Ali Bagheri

1300221488

info@washco.com.au

36 A Claremont Ave., Greenacre NSW 2190, Australia