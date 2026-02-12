Heritage Grocers Group Promotes Orma Haywood to Corporate Controller

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailers in the country, is pleased to announce the promotion of Orma Haywood to the position of Corporate Controller.

Reporting directly to Matthew Holt, Chief Financial Officer for Heritage Grocers Group, Haywood will oversee accounting operations, financial reporting, and internal controls to ensure accuracy, compliance, and continued operational excellence for all Heritage banner companies which include Cardenas Markets, Tony’s Fresh Market, El Rancho Supermercado, and Los Altos Ranch Markets.

“Orma has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep expertise, and a strong commitment to our business,” said Holt. “As Corporate Controller, she will continue to apply her strong financial acumen and leadership to support the company’s long-term success.”

Haywood most recently served as the Accounting Controller for Heritage Grocers Group. Prior to joining the Company, Orma held a series of progressive leadership roles, including Controller at US Continental Marketing, Inc.; Assistant Controller at Pacific Consolidated Industries; Accounting Manager at Contemporary Services Corporation; and Assistant Controller at Kairak, Inc. She began her career in public accounting with Fishman & Jones, CPAs and Steve Fishman, CPA, where she built a strong foundation in financial reporting, tax compliance, payroll, and regulatory filings.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Los Angeles. Haywood is a Certified Public Accountant (California) and has been recognized by Progressive Grocer as a Top Woman in Grocery (TWiG).

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, HGG operates 115 stores in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit https://www.heritagegrocersgroup.com/.



Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: mkutansky@heritagegrocers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61a63522-0b12-4490-9644-3871d477a3ef