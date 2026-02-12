Africa Libraries Directory 2026: Public and Academic Libraries, International Organizations, Embassies, Businesses, the Media, Scientific and Professional Bodies

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of African Libraries" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new edition of the Directory of African Libraries provides essential details on all libraries throughout Africa including universities, public and special libraries and including libraries of institutes and research centres.



Meticulously researched this new edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.



Key Features:

Provides extensive details on libraries of universities, public and special libraries, and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres throughout Africa.

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information.

Provides information on thousands of libraries.

Contents:

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Other invaluable information includes the area of specialization, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the library's own publications.

Fully indexed for easy location of the university, public and special libraries.

Countries Covered

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Cote d'Ivoire

Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Reunion

Rwanda

Saint Helena

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Western Sahara

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The Directory of African Libraries will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in libraries in Africa.



For up-to-date information on all libraries throughout Africa, the Directory of African Libraries is a must!



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n4mei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.