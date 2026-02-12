PENNYMAC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. on Behalf of PennyMac Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In PennyMac (PFSI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (“PennyMac” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PFSI) on behalf of PennyMac stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PennyMac has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On January 29, 2026, PennyMac released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported revenue of $538.01 million, which missed consensus by $83.02 million, and earnings per share of $1.96, which missed consensus estimates by $1.27. The Company also reported only a 10% return on equity (“ROE”), missing its previous guidance of a high-teens to low 20s ROE.



In an earnings call the same day, the Company’s CEO, David Spector, attributed results to a high level of “runoff” in the Company’s Mortgage Servicing Rights portfolio, which the Company would normally “expect production income to act as a natural hedge” against.



On this news, PennyMac’s stock price fell $49.78, or 33.25%, to close at $99.92 per share on January 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PennyMac shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



