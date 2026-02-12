South & Central American Libraries Directory 2026: An Essential Resource for Academic Institutions, International Organizations, and Businesses

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of South & Central American Libraries" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new edition of the Directory of South & Central American Libraries provides essential details on all libraries throughout South and Central America including universities, public and special libraries, and the libraries of institutes and research centres.



Meticulously researched this new edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.



Key Features:

Provides extensive details on libraries of universities, public and special libraries and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres throughout South and Central America.

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information

Provides information on thousands of libraries.

Contents:

Other invaluable information includes area of specialization, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the library's own publications.

Fully indexed for easy location of the university, public and special libraries.

Countries covered include:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Brazil

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Venezuela

The Directory of South & Central American Libraries will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in libraries in Latin America.



For up-to-date information on all libraries throughout Latin America, the Directory of South & Central American Libraries is a must!



