Asia-Pacific Libraries Directory 2026: Universities, Public and Special Libraries, and the Libraries of Institutes and Research Centres

This edition of the Directory of Asia-Pacific Libraries provides essential details on all libraries throughout the Asia-Pacific region including universities, public and special libraries, and the libraries of institutes and research centres.



Meticulously researched this new edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.



Key Features:

Provides extensive details on libraries of universities, public and special libraries and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centers throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information

Provides information on thousands of libraries.

Contents:

Other invaluable information includes: area of specialisation, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the library's own publications.

Fully indexed for easy location of university, public and special libraries.

Countries Covered

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

Fiji

Guam

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kiribati

Korea

Laos

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nauru

Nepal

New Zealand

Northern Marianas

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Samoa

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor Leste

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Vietnam

The Directory of Asia-Pacific Libraries will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in libraries in the Asia-Pacific region.



For up-to-date information on all Asia-Pacific libraries, the Directory of Asia-Pacific Libraries is a must!



