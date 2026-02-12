NHK Capital Partners Announces New Investment Opportunity, The Samuel

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK Capital Partners (NHK), a Hogan Family Company, today announced its latest investment opportunity, The Samuel, a Class A student housing development located near Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe, Arizona.

“We continue to focus on opportunities backed by clear demand drivers, and The Samuel is a strong example of that approach,” said Noreen Hogan, Principal. “ASU’s enrollment growth and limited on-campus housing options highlight the need for housing that serves the student community.”

In partnership with Fields Holdings, The Samuel will be a 14-story mixed-use housing center that includes 224 units with a total of 408 beds and 8,200 square feet of ground floor retail space. The project aims to serve the growing ASU student population and capitalize on the strong demand for student housing in the Tempe market.

NHK introduced its first project, Augusta Lofts, in 2019. Since then, the firm has successfully raised over $161 million to fund commercial real estate investment opportunities that span build-to-rent communities, multi-family, industrial, hospitality, and office developments.

The announcement comes on the heels of NHK introducing its eleventh investment opportunity earlier this month, Edge at Seabrook, an under-construction Class A multifamily community in the Greater Houston area.

About NHK Capital Partners

Founded by the Hogan family, NHK Capital Partners provides investors access to thoughtfully structured commercial real estate investment opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional capital.

For more information about current offerings from NHK, contact info@nhkcapitalpartners.com.