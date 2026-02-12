Middle East and Africa E-Cigarettes Analysis Report 2026: Market to Accelerate Through 2030 - High-Puff Product Innovation, Customizable Nicotine Levels & Youth-Oriented Flavour Trends Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa E-Cigarettes - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa e-cigarette market is poised for substantial expansion, with expectations to grow from USD 162.29 million in 2025 to USD 190.37 million in 2026, and further reach USD 423.27 million by 2031, exhibiting a 17.31% CAGR over the 2026-2031 period. This surge is driven by diverse tobacco-control policies, increased health awareness, and a shift towards lower-risk nicotine products.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, clear regulations, innovative flavors, and high-puff disposables attract new adult users, while premium product positioning mitigates excise tax impacts. Conversely, in Africa, strict enforcement on youth access and environmental concerns challenge the market, urging global and regional players to innovate in sustainable designs and expand distribution networks.

Trends and Insights

The shift towards high-puff disposable vapes is notable, altering consumer behavior and distribution strategies. Manufacturers face challenges balancing production with regulatory compliance, particularly in Egypt where a 14% VAT on disposable e-cigarettes complicates operations. Environmental concerns about waste output from disposables lead industry players to explore biodegradable materials and recycling, while maintaining product convenience. In the UAE, the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology's certification requirements pose entry barriers mainly advantageous to well-established companies.

Growing health consciousness sees e-cigarettes perceived as harm reduction tools, despite mixed scientific evidence. WHO data from 2022 report that 19% of the region's population uses tobacco products, highlighting a significant cessation product market potential. The Saudi Public Investment Fund's launch of Badael Company and its DZRT brand underscores the market's viability, although adherence to medical claims regulations remains essential.

Production and Operational Costs

Market expansion faces constraints from high costs, with smaller players bearing the brunt. In the UAE, regulatory demands for product tests and conformity certification, along with a significant 100% excise tax on electronic devices, increase costs. Local manufacturers might benefit by avoiding extensive shipping delays and tapping into key markets with lighter regulatory burdens.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, e-cigarette devices held 75.86% of the market, showing a preference for integrated hardware. Regulatory frameworks, particularly in the UAE, favor manufacturers that ensure compliance across hardware and e-liquids. Disposable devices dominate due to their convenience, but VAT implications might prompt market shifts. Non-disposable devices gain traction among budget and eco-conscious consumers. E-liquids are rising swiftly, driven by innovative flavors and regulatory adherence, but challenges like flavor restrictions and packaging limitations persist.

Closed vaping systems accounted for 68.10% of the market, favored for their control and user experience, aligning with regulatory requirements. However, they face scrutiny regarding consumer choice and competition. Open systems, with an 18.56% CAGR through 2031, appeal to enthusiasts and pose regulatory challenges regarding nicotine concentrations.

The Middle East and Africa E-Cigarette Market Report segments the market by product type, category, and distribution channel across various geographies. Leading companies covered include British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International, and Japan Tobacco International, among others.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Rapid shift toward high-puff disposable vapes

Growing health consciousness and smoking cessation

Youth-oriented flavour innovation driving trial

Customizable nicotine levels

Convenience and user-friendly design

Technological advancements in production

Market Restraints

High production and operational costs

Growing anti-disposable environmental campaigns

Age and access restrictions

Stringent regulatory framework

