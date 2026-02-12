Fort Lauderdale, FLORIDA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Living Mastery, the leading marketing consultancy for assisted living facilities, has issued a warning that AI-powered search engines will fundamentally change how families find and evaluate senior living facilities in 2026. The company emphasizes that most facilities are dangerously unprepared for this shift.

senior living mastery

AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity are now capable of scraping data from across the internet to generate instant assessments of facilities. This means that when negative reviews exist across multiple platforms, AI can pull that information and present an inaccurate, negatively skewed summary of a facility, even if the majority of resident experiences are positive. A handful of bad reviews on Google, Yelp, or care directories can now define how AI describes an entire business to prospective families.

Senior Living Mastery, which also owns Assisted Living Near Mom, a nationwide directory tracking over 7,000 assisted living facilities across the United States, is uniquely positioned to help facilities navigate this shift. Using proprietary data and deep industry expertise, Senior Living Mastery assists assisted living operators with digital marketing, SEO, branding, lead generation, consulting and AI search optimization.

Founded by published author and award-winning international business consultant Ronald Osborne, Senior Living Mastery has a proven track record of turning around facilities facing closure and helping them grow into multi-location operations. The company is redefining how assisted living facilities attract residents and grow revenue.

"Facilities that fail to manage their online reputation and digital presence in 2026 risk being misrepresented by AI search engines, ultimately losing prospective residents to better-positioned competitors," said Ronald Osborne, CEO of Senior Living Mastery.

As the authority on AI readiness for assisted living facilities, Senior Living Mastery is committed to ensuring that facilities are equipped to handle the challenges posed by AI-driven search technologies. The company continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions that protect and enhance the online reputations of assisted living facilities nationwide.

ronald osborne the founder of senior living mastery

About Senior Living Mastery

Senior Living Mastery is the go-to marketing consultancy for assisted living facilities in the United States. Owners of Assisted Living Near Mom, a 7,000+ facility data network, the firm uses proprietary industry intelligence to deliver marketing strategies that fill beds and drive growth. From saving facilities facing closure to scaling them into multi-location operations, Senior Living Mastery delivers results others can't. Led by published author and award-winning business consultant Ronald Osborne, the company is redefining how assisted living facilities attract residents and grow revenue.

Press Inquiries

Ronald Osborne

info [at] seniorlivingmastery.com

+1 754 220 7740

https://seniorlivingmastery.com/

401 East Las Olas Boulevard, Suite 1400,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301