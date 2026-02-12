Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Affirm Recommendation That LabGold Shareholders Vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy and Reject Dissident Attempt to Seize Control

ISS recommends shareholders ONLY vote on the BLUE Proxy in line with LabGold’s recommendations

vote on the Proxy in line with LabGold’s recommendations ISS states that the Dissident “has not presented a compelling case for any level of change, let alone a majority position” and advises shareholders to support all LabGold Nominees and long-term strategy

Don’t delay. Vote BLUE today, well in advance of the voting deadline on February 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time)

For assistance contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-888-518-6813 (toll-free in North America), contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com, or visit www.TheFutureofLAB.com

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading global independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that LabGold shareholders vote ONLY on the BLUE Form of Proxy and BLUE Voting Instruction Form (“ BLUE Proxy”) in line with LabGold’s recommendations, in connection with the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on February 24, 2026. LabGold has recommended shareholders vote “FOR” all of the Corporation’s resolutions, and “AGAINST”/”WITHHOLD” on Coloured Ties Capital Inc.’s (the “Dissident”) resolutions. The Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) thanks its shareholders for the strong voting support that it has received so far.

ISS is a leading global independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, whose voting recommendations are relied on by world-leading pension funds, investment firms, mutual funds, asset managers and other institutional investors. ISS’ independent recommendations, based on a careful review of the facts and arguments made by both sides, are intended to assist shareholders in making choices regarding proxy voting decisions.

“We are pleased that ISS, following an independent review, has affirmed our recommendation that shareholders vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy in support of the Board and its long-term strategy,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the LabGold. “ISS clearly concluded that the Dissident has not presented a compelling case for change that warrants any support from our shareholders. I encourage all our shareholders to vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy in line with the ISS recommendation.”

In rejecting the Dissident’s case for wholesale change, ISS noted that:

“…when viewed in context, the timing and rationale behind the sale of Kingsway and the disposition of the NFG shares—both of which have become focal points of the dissident campaign—do not appear unreasonable. The dissident’s strongest criticisms of these decisions rely on hindsight assumptions regarding metals prices or access to financial resources that do not appear to have been available when the decisions were made.”

“As to its plan, the dissident commits to evaluating unconflicted brownfield opportunities…. there is limited available information for shareholders about the projects, including: detailed characteristics, timelines, milestones, and anticipated use of funds...”

"...the dissident's campaign lacks many basic hallmarks of thoughtful activism, such as a refined view on the qualifications of management nominees. Thus, the dissident has not presented a compelling case for any level of change, let alone a majority position. As a further demonstration of this failure, the dissident has not articulated an adequate plan.”

ISS supports the Board's view that it acted in the best interests of all shareholders:

“The hybrid mining/investment model provides some benefits, such as the optionality to continue the current exploration strategy and diversify by holding minority positions, some of which may not all be available to retail investors.”

"...the proposed COB follows a thorough review of project opportunities and appears to provide a better path forward for the company as compared to the status quo.”

“…While the proposed change of business is subject to inherent risks, the dissident has failed to establish why the risks outweigh the potential benefits under the current circumstances. Finally, the investment in NRN aligns with the company’s stated business objectives.”

THE CHOICE IS CLEAR: SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR LABGOLD BY VOTING ONLY THE BLUE PROXY TODAY

Every vote is important. Even if you have never voted before and no matter how many shares you own, becoming a voter is fast and easy.

Shareholders are reminded that the deadline to vote is fast approaching. Shareholders must submit their votes on the BLUE Proxy in advance of the February 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) deadline.

Proxy in advance of the February 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) deadline. Shareholders are encouraged to vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy in line with LabGold's recommendations as endorsed by ISS.

the Proxy in line with LabGold's recommendations as endorsed by ISS. Visit www.TheFutureofLAB.com for additional information and the Corporation’s Meeting materials.



If you have already voted on the Dissident proxy, you may vote again on the BLUE Proxy prior to the voting deadline. The later dated BLUE Proxy will count as it supersedes any previously voted proxy.

HAVE QUESTIONS OR NEED HELP VOTING BLUE?

Shareholders who require assistance should contact LabGold’s strategic advisor, Kingsdale Advisors.

There is a team standing by to help.

North America (toll-free): 1-888-518-6813

Outside North America (call or text): 1-647-251-9740

Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Website: www.TheFutureofLAB.com



About Labrador Gold Corp.

LabGold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

The recently announced Watson Project, a joint venture with Nemo Resources Inc., represents the largest landholding in the Fort Hope Greenstone Belt which is significantly underexplored compared to other greenstone belts (e.g. Red Lake and Pickle Lake) in northwestern Ontario. While the exploration focus will be on gold, the Watson project also hosts significant potential for critical minerals (e.g. antimony, nickel, copper and zinc). The proposed road to the Ring of Fire, expected to begin construction in mid-2026, runs through the Watson property and once complete, will significantly reduce exploration and development costs.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt, which extends over 60 kilometers. While typical of greenstone belts globally, the area has been underexplored. LabGold’s work to date has identified gold anomalies in rocks, soils, and lake sediments across a three-kilometer section of the northern portion of the belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which were discovered by LabGold. Additional anomalous gold values occur across approximately 40 kilometers of the southern portion of the belt. Recent exploration has also demonstrated potential for copper, nickel, and cobalt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Discovery Silver Corp’s Borden gold mine. Past exploration by LabGold identified two anomalous gold zones based on geochemistry and geophysics.

The Corporation has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information, please contact:

Roger Moss, President and CEO

Tel: 416-704-8291

Website: www.labradorgold.com

X: @LabGoldCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7142f3c1-0685-4875-8547-f712824d4d20