Invitation to Idorsia's FY 2025 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its Full Year 2025 Financial Reporting on Thursday February 26, at 07:00 CET.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):

The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com.

Dial-in procedure for analysts (audio only):

Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7b0c0365d82a453c842b286afe137a3c

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

