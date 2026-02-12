Jackson Family Wines Appoints Tim Brown Chief Executive Officer

Santa Rosa, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackson Family Wines today announced that Tim Brown has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Brown succeeds President & CEO Rick Tigner, who is retiring after decades of leadership guiding the family-owned company through significant growth and market expansion, while reinforcing its commitment to people, quality, and environmental stewardship.

Under Tigner’s leadership, Jackson Family Wines expanded its global footprint and strengthened its portfolio of world-class wineries. His legacy was celebrated earlier this year when he was named Wine Enthusiast’s Executive of the Year, honored in January in New York for his lasting contributions to Jackson Family Wines and his impact on the broader wine industry.

As the company looks ahead, Jackson Family Wines is focused on strengthening that strong foundation and positioning the business for long-term success under Brown’s leadership.

Brown brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across global consumer food and beverage companies, with a track record of leading organizations while preserving culture and strengthening performance. Over his career, he has led multi-brand businesses and scaled operations with a consistent focus on brand identity, quality, and consistency. Most recently, he served as President & CEO of Upfield North America, following his role as President & COO at Chobani and as President & CEO of Nestlé Waters North America.

“Tim is a proven leader with the experience and judgment to lead our global business,” said Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines. “He leads collaboratively and thinks long term. His broader consumer background brings a fresh perspective that complements the extensive wine expertise and institutional knowledge across our leadership team. Together, that allows us to stay focused on quality, vineyards, and culture, while continuing to think creatively about how we build for the future.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Jackson Family Wines and thankful to the family for their trust in me,” said Rick Tigner, outgoing President & CEO. “I am confident in the company’s future. Tim is a thoughtful, values-driven leader, and I look forward to supporting him as he transitions into the role and works more closely with the team.”

Brown has already begun spending time across the business, visiting wineries and vineyards, and getting to know the organization. He and his family will relocate to California, where he will be based near the company’s core operations. Brown is a longtime wine enthusiast who has spent many years visiting wine regions around the world, including extensive time in California’s wine country. He brings a strong appreciation and respect for the wine industry, its communities, and the people behind it.

“Jackson Family Wines is a remarkable company with a strong sense of purpose, deep respect for the land, and an extraordinary portfolio of wineries,” said Tim Brown, incoming Chief Executive Officer. “I have long admired the family’s vision and the strong foundation Rick and his team have built over many years. As I step into the role, I’m excited to listen, learn, and partner with the family and leadership team as we enter this next chapter.”

About Jackson Family Wines

Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned wine business with a penchant for exploration. Founder Jess Jackson placed his faith in farming and a meticulous expression of wine with his first landscape-changing vintage in 1982, an ethos that chairman Barbara Banke, the Jackson family, and our employees continue to uphold to this day. The Jackson family’s collection of 40 wineries spans significant winegrowing regions, from California, Oregon, Washington, Canada, the UK, France, and Italy in the northern hemisphere, to Australia, Chile and South Africa in the southern half of the globe. Vineyard ownership and sustainable practices remain key to exceptional quality and artisan winemaking underscores a steadfast commitment to making wines of character and integrity. To learn more, visit www.jacksonfamilywines.com.