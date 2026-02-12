General Tensor Rebrands RoundTable21 as General Tensor Validator, Deepening Long-Term Commitment to the Bittensor Ecosystem

Toronto, Japan, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Tensor, formerly General TAO Ventures, today announced the rebranding of the Bittensor validator RoundTable21 to General Tensor Validator (GTV), reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to scaling, decentralization, and institutional-grade reliability within the Bittensor ecosystem.

The validator will continue operating under the same trusted team from WildSageLabs that has run RoundTable21 since day one, from the same renowned underground data center infrastructure that has become synonymous with reliability in the Bittensor ecosystem.

“This isn’t a change in direction – it’s the natural outcome of our growth,” said Mike Grantis, CEO and Co-Founder of General Tensor. “The operators remain the same. The infrastructure remains the same. What’s changed is our level of conviction and clarity around how we contribute to Bittensor’s long-term success.”

General Tensor first made Bittensor history in October 2024 with the acquisition of a 50% stake in RoundTable21, representing the network’s first validator acquisition. By mid-2025, the company became the majority owner, with continued minority participation from Lvna Capital, a long-standing strategic investor and contributor to General Tensor’s expansion.

This evolution reflects General Tensor’s broader strategy of pairing disciplined infrastructure ownership with deep ecosystem alignment.

The transition to General Tensor Validator (GTV) preserves full operational continuity while strengthening alignment with General Tensor’s mission to advance decentralization, validator integrity, and enterprise adoption across the Bittensor network.

"Validators are crucial to the authenticity of subnet outputs and Bittensor's decentralization," added Jordan Kotsopoulos, COO and co-founder of General Tensor. "We wouldn't want anyone else to operate this validator other than the WildSageLabs team. Their track record speaks for itself.”

The GTV name also serves as a deliberate nod to General Tensor’s origins as General TAO Ventures, reflecting the company’s evolution while maintaining continuity with its roots in the ecosystem.

General Tensor continues to position itself as a core infrastructure leader within the Bittensor ecosystem. Additional announcements are planned for summer 2026, focused on expanding network utility, decentralization infrastructure, and enterprise-grade integration.

About General Tensor

General Tensor is a leading infrastructure provider for the open-source AI economy, purpose-built for the Bittensor network. The company operates profitable mining and validating activities, builds high-performance subnet infrastructure, and drives mass adoption through a suite of user-facing decentralized finance applications. By combining organic product development with strategic acquisitions of emerging fintech protocols, General Tensor is acquiring a robust user base on top of its core infrastructure. Formerly known as General TAO Ventures Inc., the company focuses on disciplined execution and long-term value creation as decentralized markets mature.

