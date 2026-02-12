[CORRECTION] NFWF Announces $3 Million in Grants through the Southeast Aquatics Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $3 million in grants to restore aquatic habitats to benefit native freshwater species in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. The grants will leverage $1.9 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $4.9 million.

The grants were competitively awarded through the Southeast Aquatics Fund, a public-private partnership, with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Altria and Southern Company.

“The Southeast is home to some of the most biodiverse rivers and streams in the world,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The grants announced today will advance the voluntary conservation of an incredible array of aquatic species, while also ensuring that landowners have options and resources needed to improve management of the forests, streams and other wildlife habitats under their stewardship.”

The eight grants announced today will employ a variety of conservation strategies to restore and enhance extraordinarily biodiverse freshwater habitat. Partners will work with agricultural and forest landowners to implement novel approaches to freshwater habitat restoration, resulting in improved water quality, increased water quantity and improved connectivity for fish. The supported projects will benefit aquatic species such as the trispot darter, Alabama rainbow mussel and other imperiled aquatic species, as well as popular game fish such as brook trout.

"Clean rivers and streams are vital to the Southeast’s fish, wildlife, and communities,” said Mike Oetker, Regional Director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “By working hand-in-hand with landowners and local partners, we’re improving water quality and restoring habitat in ways that benefit people and wildlife. Together, we are helping ensure a legacy of voluntary conservation on working lands for generations to come."

Freshwater mussels have seen steep declines across Southern watersheds. One project in this year’s slate will significantly contribute to the recovery of villosa mussels, a longstanding goal of the Southeast Aquatics Fund, by reducing sedimentation to improve water quality. The project will help propagate and stock endemic mussels and monitor response of mussels and fish to habitat restoration to inform how aquatic conservation can work in similar watersheds.

“We are proud of our 22-year partnership with NFWF including the work accomplished because of the Southeast Aquatics Fund,” said Jesalyn McCurry, voluntary conservation manager, Southern Company. “Advancing the cutting edge of aquatic conservation in important places matters. It’s exciting to see such great progress.”

Three projects in this year’s slate advance a unique partnership between NFWF, the U.S. Forest Service, and the state foresters of Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. Using RESTORE Council funding, these projects improve water quality in the Gulf through sustainable forest management practices.

One project resulting from this partnership will improve the ecological function of the swamps of Florida’s Panhandle. Another project in Mississippi will open opportunities for partnership with the timber industry, which includes some of the South’s largest landowners. Another project in that state will use nature-based solutions to restore stream banks and improve water quality.

“The Southeast Aquatics Fund represents an enduring partnership that continues to promote healthy forests, and conserve aquatic habitats throughout the South. Our Southern forests support incredible biodiversity and provide clean and abundant drinking water for communities spanning the entire region,” said Regional Forester Ken Arney, USDA Forest Service. “Partnerships positively impact our conservation efforts across forests and waters.”

A number of projects in the slate support technical assistance for landowners to improve instream habitat conditions along with improved soil health, benefiting a variety of aquatics species that are sensitive to elevated levels of nutrients and sediment. These voluntary practices will be implemented on over 240,000 acres, and will include rotational grazing, fence installation and forest management.

“NRCS is proud of its decades-long work with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to protect the natural vitality of the Southeast,” said NRCS Chief Aubrey J.D. Bettencourt. “We are building on this legacy, leveraging our combined technical expertise and funding to accelerate critical conservation work through these eight new projects that will help improve water quality, restore streams and remove aquatic barriers, supporting native freshwater species across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.”

Launched in 2017, the Southeast Aquatics Fund supports voluntary watershed-based restoration and improved management to improve aquatic systems and secure populations of native freshwater aquatic species. Including this year’s grants, the program has awarded $21.2 million to 70 conservation projects.

A complete list of the 2025 grants made through the Southeast Aquatics Fund is available here.

