Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Community in Waxhaw, North Carolina

WAXHAW, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel, is now open in Waxhaw, North Carolina. This exclusive community features only 12 spacious home sites conveniently located near the area’s best shopping, dining, and recreational options.





Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel offers five stunning home designs ranging from 3,905 to over 5,200 square feet of luxury living space, with up to 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Designed for today’s lifestyles, homes in this community include soaring two-story great rooms, dual staircases, first-floor primary bedrooms, and tranquil covered patios. Select floor plans also offer first-floor multigenerational suites, home offices, flex rooms, and lofts. Homes in the community are priced from $1.1 million.

“We’ve experienced incredible interest to this community, and we are excited to officially open sales at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “With only 12 new home opportunities available and our stunning new home designs specifically created with flexible floor plans to meet the lifestyle needs of how our customers want to live today, this unique enclave of homes is sure to be a popular choice for new home shoppers in the area.”





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel is ideally situated just minutes from charming downtown Waxhaw, Wesley Chapel Village Commons, and Waverly Shopping Center. The community offers easy access to several major commuter routes, including Interstate 485 and Route 16, making it a convenient location for those commuting to Charlotte. Additionally, residents will enjoy proximity to nearby parks, golf courses, and other recreational opportunities.





For more information on Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel, visit TollBrothers.com/NC or call 866-232-1719.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

