yourUSA.ai Launches AI-Powered Form-Filling Assistant that Simplifies Immigration Paperwork

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- yourUSA.ai today announced the launch of its AI-powered, web-based form-filling assistant designed to make immigration and other government paperwork simpler, clearer, and less stressful. The platform provides a conversational, human-centered experience that guides users through complex forms step by step, reducing confusion, errors, and anxiety. It supports high-demand documents, including US Customs and Immigration Service (USCIS) immigration forms, U.S. passport applications, and visa-related forms, including the DS-160.





yourUSA.ai was founded by Jules Kadher Kabore, an immigrant software engineer who personally experienced how overwhelming and unforgiving government paperwork can be. “In this age of AI, form-filling should be painless,” explained Kabore. “The forms look simple, but even a small error can cause a lot of difficulty. This is the problem we solve. Our mission is to reduce friction in essential government processes while using technology responsibly and transparently without replacing legal professionals or providing legal advice.”

yourUSA.ai explains questions in plain language to help users input information accurately and consistently. It then fills out the appropriate form or application and provides clear next steps such as filing fees, checklists and where to send the completed package.

Kabore is a Burkinabè-American software engineer and tech entrepreneur whose career intersects technology, immigration, and social impact. Educated in Computer Science at the University of California, Santa Cruz, Jules worked as a software engineer at General Motors. He is the founder of SANK Money, a peer-to-peer payment platform designed for African communities, focused on financial inclusion, accessibility, and trust. He also created Kaset Toumde, a workplace attendance and performance review system tailored to African organizational contexts.

Kabore’s career, which spanned Silicon Valley and West Africa, has shaped his approach to problem-solving. His work is practical, community-centered, and deeply informed by lived experience. Rather than chasing hype, Kabore has often chosen to bootstrap, experiment, and build with limited resources, giving him a distinctive perspective on entrepreneurship, fundraising, and the structural barriers faced by Black and immigrant founders in tech.

For more information, visit https://www.yourUSA.ai