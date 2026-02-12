ThreatLocker announces Zero Trust World 2026 speaker lineup and hands-on sessions

Orlando, FL, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker®, a global leader in Zero Trust cybersecurity, announced today the featured speaker lineup and hands-on session highlights for Zero Trust World (ZTW) 2026, taking place March 4–6 in Orlando, Florida.

Zero Trust World is a premier cybersecurity learning event designed to give IT and security professionals practical, real-world experience implementing modern Zero Trust strategies and to help build a global Zero Trust community. The 2026 event will feature keynote and session presentations from Adam Savage (host of Tested and former co-host and executive producer of MythBusters), Jason Silva (host of Brain Games on National Geographic), Linus Sebastian and Luke Lafreniere of Linus Tech Tips, and world-renowned hacker Jakoby.

“Zero Trust World is built for people who want to move beyond theory and actually understand how attacks happen and how to stop them,” said Danny Jenkins, CEO and co-founder of ThreatLocker. “This year’s speaker lineup and hands-on labs reflect the reality of today’s threat landscape and give attendees direct exposure to the techniques attackers are using right now, along with the Zero Trust controls needed to defend against them.”

One of the most popular features of Zero Trust World is its hands-on hacking labs, where expert session leaders walk attendees through real-world attack scenarios and defensive techniques. Lab topics for 2026 include a guided dark web tour; demonstrations of Active Directory hacking; prompt engineering and AI-powered malware generation; “Rubber Ducky” malicious USB attacks; Microsoft 365 security; SQL injection techniques; and “Zero Trust vs. Modern Attacks,” led by Jakoby.

In addition to the labs, the event will feature daily Cyber Hero certification exams that give qualified attendees the opportunity to certify their skills in Zero Trust implementation and ThreatLocker tool usage. Passing the exam onsite at ZTW 2026 will also earn a refund of the attendee’s registration fee, underscoring both the challenge and value of this credential.

The event also includes a live hacking competition: CTRL+ALT+PWN: Hack the PC. Win the PC. Participants will attempt to compromise a custom-built, $5,000 PC on the show floor. The first successful compromise wins the system, creating a competitive, hands-on challenge that complements the core learning environment.

“These labs and activities are intentionally immersive,” said Sami Jenkins, COO and co-founder of ThreatLocker. “They allow attendees to see firsthand how modern attacks work and, more importantly, how Zero Trust principles can be applied in real environments without disrupting the business. Zero Trust World is a prime opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the latest cybersecurity defenses alongside some of the most respected voices in the industry.”

In addition to hands-on labs and activities, Zero Trust World 2026 will showcase keynote and featured sessions exploring both the technical and human sides of cybersecurity. Adam Savage will examine physical hacking and in-plain-sight devices, Linus Sebastian and Luke Lafreniere will present “When Should Cybersecurity Become a Priority for Your Business,” and Jason Silva will deliver a talk titled “Augmented Humanity.”

For more information about Zero Trust World or to register, visit https://ztw.com.

About ThreatLocker:

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that stops cyberattacks before they happen. The company’s Zero Trust Platform prevents breaches from both known and unknown threats by allowing only explicitly trusted software and activity across business environments. Built to deploy quickly and scale across complex environments, the platform reduces operational overhead while keeping business running uninterrupted. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Dublin, Dubai, and Brisbane, ThreatLocker protects over 70,000 organizations worldwide.