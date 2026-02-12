Canadian Red Cross launches appeal to support people impacted by the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is working to support those impacted by the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and has launched the Tumbler Ridge Tragedy Appeal.

Money raised will be used to support those affected by the devastating events, helping to meet immediate needs and address the impacts on individuals, families, and communities.

The Canadian Red Cross has extensive experience in responding to complex crises and social emergencies across Canada, helping to ensure people impacted by disruptive events are looked after and supported.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Tumbler Ridge Tragedy Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

