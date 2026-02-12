Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KD) securities between August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (ii) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; and (iii) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Kyndryl should contact the Firm prior to the April 13, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .