ROTH Expands Healthcare Platform with Strategic Additions Across Investment Banking, Institutional Sales, and Research

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, today announced the addition of Jack Terranova, Noah Huehnergarth, and Max Masucci, further expanding the firm’s Healthcare platform across Investment Banking, Institutional Sales, and Equity Research. These strategic hires underscore ROTH’s continued commitment to building integrated, sector-focused teams to support growth companies and investors.

Jack Terranova joins ROTH as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, bringing more than 15 years of experience advising healthcare companies across capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic growth initiatives. He has worked extensively with emerging and growth-stage companies in the life sciences sector. Throughout his career, Mr. Terranova has advised management teams on equity financings, strategic transactions, and investor positioning, and is recognized for his relationship-driven approach and deep institutional connectivity.

Noah Huehnergarth joins ROTH as Executive Director, Institutional Sales, strengthening the firm’s equities distribution capabilities across healthcare and growth sectors. Mr. Huehnergarth brings prior experience directing and commercializing life sciences-dedicated equities platforms, while supporting capital markets transactions for emerging public companies. He has built deep institutional relationships with hedge funds, mutual funds and family offices, and is known for his ability to connect long-only and hedge fund investors with compelling investment opportunities, driving trading and financing outcomes across the therapeutics landscape.

Max Masucci joins ROTH’s Healthcare Research platform as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst to lead the firm’s coverage of the life science and diagnostic tools sector. Previously, Mr. Masucci led highly ranked equity research franchises covering life science tools, diagnostics, and bioprocessing companies, earning industry recognition for deep thematic research and investor engagement. Most recently, he advised a publicly traded life science tools company on high-impact strategy and M&A efforts, supporting a strategic transformation and meaningful shareholder value creation.

“A strong healthcare platform requires deep expertise across banking, sales, and research,” said Aaron Gurewitz, Co-CEO and Head of Investment Banking of ROTH. “The additions of Jack, Noah, and Max reflect our continued focus on building integrated, sector-specific teams that can deliver differentiated insights, capital markets execution, and investor connectivity for our healthcare clients.

Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in over 600 transactions for its healthcare clients, with a total transaction value of over $25 Billion. (Source: ROTH 02.12.2026)

