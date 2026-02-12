Avocado Green Mattress Named a Top Pick in Wirecutter’s Best Latex Mattresses of 2026

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic and nontoxic sleep products, has been named a Top Pick in Wirecutter’s Best Latex Mattresses of 2026, published by The New York Times’ trusted product-review site.

After extensive hands-on testing, Wirecutter editors and testers named Avocado a “clear favorite,” noting that “our testers voted for the Avocado more than any other mattress.” The editorial team highlighted Avocado’s latex hybrid construction as a standout for sleepers seeking a mattress that stays cool, feels comfortable across sleep positions, and holds up over time.

“A crowd-pleasing latex hybrid… a clear favorite,” Wirecutter wrote, emphasizing Avocado’s balance of cooling, support, and long-term durability.

Why Wirecutter Chose Avocado for 2026

Wirecutter’s annual Best Latex Mattresses guide evaluates mattresses based on real-world sleep performance, durability, and long-term comfort. Avocado stood out in the 2026 rankings for several key reasons:

Naturally cool sleep — Responsive latex and breathable organic materials promote airflow and reduce heat retention

— Responsive latex and breathable organic materials promote airflow and reduce heat retention Lasting comfort and support — A durable latex hybrid design engineered to maintain feel and performance over years of use

— A durable latex hybrid design engineered to maintain feel and performance over years of use Crowd-pleasing comfort — A balanced, supportive feel that appealed to more testers than any other mattress in the category

— A balanced, supportive feel that appealed to more testers than any other mattress in the category Eco-conscious construction — Certified organic materials and rigorous third-party safety standards are uncommon in the mattress industry

“Latex is one of the most durable and naturally cooling sleep materials available,” said Mark Abrials, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Avocado Green Mattress. “Wirecutter’s 2026 recognition reinforces why our latex hybrid mattress continues to resonate with both testers and customers — it delivers comfort that lasts, stays cool through the night, and is made to the highest standards for health and sustainability.”

Available Online, In Stores, and Through Trusted Retailers

The Avocado Green Mattress is available direct-to-consumer online, in Avocado retail stores nationwide, and through select, reputable retail partners across the United States. Customers can visit avocadogreenmattress.com/stores to find a nearby showroom or authorized retailer using Avocado’s Store Finder.

This recognition provides momentum for Avocado’s direct-to-consumer business and reinforces strong consumer demand for retailers seeking to expand their premium latex mattress assortment with a trusted, high-performing brand.

A Proven Performer for Retail Partners

Wirecutter’s Best Latex Mattresses of 2026 Top Pick designation provides retailers with powerful third-party validation, including:

National editorial endorsement from The New York Times Wirecutter

Strong consumer trust driven by transparency and third-party certifications

Proven demand for latex mattresses that deliver cooling, comfort, and durability

As consumers increasingly prioritize performance, longevity, and material integrity, Avocado continues to stand out as a compelling brand for both shoppers and retail partners.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and American-made furniture. We are radically transparent about our materials and manufacturing, adhere to the most rigorous global standards, and build products that are better for people and the planet.

Avocado meets the highest global full-product standards for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — including GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; and GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions. This rare combination of full-product certifications reflects a level of transparency and verification that is uncommon in the mattress industry. Avocado is a Best for the World B Corporation, Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet.

Additional Information:

www.avocadogreenmattress.com

