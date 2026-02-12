Canon’s Cinematic Lenses and Professional Digital Imaging Solutions Support Live Broadcast at the Big Game in Santa Clara

Melville, NY, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that the vast majority* of broadcast lenses utilized on the NBC live broadcast for the Big Game between New England and Seattle on Sunday were Canon. Additionally, Canon Professional Services (CPS) has provided on-the-ground support for 30 years at the Big Game.

"We are thrilled that Canon’s gear and expert support could contribute to the success of the image capture of the Big Game," said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager for Canon U.S.A., Inc. "It is a distinct honor to empower the creators who preserve these historic cultural milestones. At Canon, we are incredibly proud to play a part in the joy and inspiration that this event delivers to fans everywhere."

More than 98 percent of the lenses used by NBC during the championship tilt in Santa Clara were Canon, including 47 broadcast lenses for all of their pre- and post-game studio activations throughout the Santa Clara metro area*. This included 11 lenses throughout the concourse and on-field studio sets where the CINE-SERVO 11-55mm T2.95-3.95 lens, which features an ultra-wide angle of 100 degrees, took center stage.

Canon also had a strong presence for many of the credentialed photographers at the event thanks to the Canon Professional Services (CPS) team marking 30 years of supplying equipment loans, service and technical support to tell the story of all the excitement on the gridiron. The CPS team brought in over 200 pieces of Canon gear including camera bodies and lenses for photo agencies, freelancers and other credentialed Canon photographers.

"Testing Canon’s new glass at the Big Game was the perfect opportunity to see how the RF7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM and RF14mm F1.4 L VCM prime lens could handle the massive scale of the stadium,” said Terrell Lloyd, Canon Explorer of Light and the San Francisco team’s director of photography. “My goal was to capture wide, high-intensity shots from a top-down perspective, and the synergy between these lenses and the EOS R1 camera delivered exactly that. The sharpness and dynamic range allowed me to bring my home stadium into the global spotlight with more clarity than ever, once again pushing the boundaries of what I can create in a fast-paced, in-game environment."

“As New England plowed a path to the Big Game, we relied heavily on Canon for our photographic coverage. Boston Globe staff photographer Danielle Parhizkaran covered her first Big Game using the Canon EOS R3 bodies, a RF15-35mm, RF70-200mm and an EF400mm 2.8 lens. There's really no pressure quite like a major sporting event and Canon really came through for us in the clutch,” said Kevin Martin, deputy director of photography. “A huge storyline in the game was the Seattle defense pressuring New England’s offensive line. Using her Canon EOS R3 camera, Parhizkaran was able to capture the exact moment a Seattle defensive tackle reached over a New England offensive lineman to sack the quarterback.”

For more information about Canon’s extensive lineup of professional imaging products, please visit www.usa.canon.com/pro.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

