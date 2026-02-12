iDox.ai Launches Real-Time Guardrail to Prevent Sensitive Data Exposure in AI Workflows

Fremont, CA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As generative AI becomes embedded in legal, compliance, and enterprise workflows, organizations are facing a growing challenge: how to adopt AI tools without exposing confidential, personal, or regulated information. iDox.ai has announced the release of iDox.ai Guardrail™, a real-time protection solution designed to prevent sensitive data from being shared with AI platforms and external systems before exposure occurs.

Unlike traditional data loss prevention solutions that focus on monitoring activity or reviewing incidents after the fact, iDox.ai Guardrail intervenes at the point of action. The technology applies policy-based privacy and security controls as users type, paste, upload, or share content, stopping restricted information from leaving employee devices.

“Legal and compliance teams are being asked to support AI adoption without increasing risk,” said Kevin Williams, Senior Director of Global Sales at iDox.ai. “Guardrail was built to prevent data exposure before it happens, allowing organizations to use AI responsibly without blocking productivity or relying on after-the-fact detection.”

iDox.ai Guardrail operates as a lightweight local agent installed on employee endpoints. It continuously analyzes content across AI prompts, documents, and file-sharing workflows. When sensitive information is identified, the system automatically applies predefined organizational policies, which may block the action, sanitize the content, or allow it to proceed based on context and risk level.

The solution is designed to protect personal data, regulated information, intellectual property, and confidential legal materials. It supports organizations operating under regulatory and compliance frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and public records obligations, as well as enterprises managing high-risk legal, investigative, and compliance workflows.

Legal teams using AI for document review, litigation support, investigations, and compliance analysis can use iDox.ai Guardrail to reduce the risk of accidental data disclosure while maintaining consistent oversight. By preventing sensitive information from being submitted to AI systems, organizations can strengthen their compliance posture and reduce downstream legal exposure.

The release of Guardrail expands iDox.ai’s broader privacy-first data protection platform. The solution works alongside iDox.ai’s existing document redaction and anonymization tools, supporting a structured Prevent → Prepare → Control approach to manage sensitive data across documents, users, and AI-driven processes.

iDox.ai Guardrail is available immediately. Organizations can request a demonstration or learn more by visiting www.idox.ai .

About iDox.ai

iDox.ai provides privacy-first data protection solutions for legal, compliance, and regulated organizations. Its platform helps teams prevent data exposure, prepare sensitive documents for secure use, and maintain oversight across AI-enabled workflows. iDox.ai offerings include automated document redaction, anonymization, and real-time AI guardrail technology designed to support responsible AI use and defensible compliance.









