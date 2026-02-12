Camfil USA Releases Educational Video Series Addressing Hidden Obstacles to Better School Air Quality

Riverdale, NJ, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in school air filtration technology, today announced the release of an educational video addressing critical barriers preventing schools from achieving optimal indoor air quality. The resource reveals how outdated procurement policies that prioritize lowest initial cost over performance are undermining student health, academic performance, and district operational efficiency.

Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKgAwTKj_JQ

Please review the source on the Camfil Blog: Why Summer Is the Smartest Time for HVAC Filter Changeouts in Schools and Universities

Addressing the Real Problem in School Air Quality

While educational leaders universally recognize the importance of clean indoor air for student cognitive function, productivity, and attendance, many school districts continue to struggle with poor air quality despite their best intentions. The new Camfil video identifies the root cause: procurement policies that focus on minimum requirements and lowest upfront costs rather than long-term performance and operational efficiency.

"School administrators absolutely care about student health and air quality," noted Mark Davidson, Manager of Technical Materials at Camfil. "The real challenge is procurement systems that weren't designed with modern air quality science and the concept of TCO, (total cost of ownership), in mind. Our video helps districts understand how to align their purchasing decisions with their educational mission."

The Hidden Cost of Low-Cost Air Filters

The educational video presents compelling evidence that economy-grade air filters, while meeting minimum MERV requirements, often create more problems than they solve:

Accelerated Filter Degradation : Low-quality filters clog quickly, reducing ventilation effectiveness and raising energy costs

: Low-quality filters clog quickly, reducing ventilation effectiveness and raising energy costs System Failures : Cheap filters may collapse under pressure, allowing dirty air to bypass filtration entirely

: Cheap filters may collapse under pressure, allowing dirty air to bypass filtration entirely Increased Operational Costs : Frequent filter replacement drives up maintenance expenses and strains department budgets

: Frequent filter replacement drives up maintenance expenses and strains department budgets HVAC System Stress: Clogged filters force equipment to work harder, increasing wear and energy consumption

Performance-Based Procurement: A Better Approach

The video advocates for performance-based filter procurement that considers total cost of ownership rather than just initial purchase price. High-performance, long-lasting air filters demonstrate superior value through:

Extended Service Life: Quality filters outperform economy options by 2-4 times, reducing replacement frequency

Lower Operational Costs: Fewer filter changes reduce labor costs and eliminate external vendor expenses

Environmental Benefits: Longer-lasting filters generate less waste and support district sustainability goals

Improved System Performance: Better filters maintain proper airflow as HVAC systems were designed to operate

Reduced Equipment Wear: Proper filtration decreases strain on fans and ductwork throughout district facilities

Supporting Student Success Through Better Air Quality

The educational resource emphasizes the connection between air quality investments and educational outcomes. Research consistently demonstrates that improved indoor air quality enhances:

Cognitive Function: Cleaner air supports better concentration and mental performance

Academic Achievement: Students in well-ventilated classrooms show improved test scores

Attendance: Better air quality reduces illness-related absences

Staff Performance: Teachers and staff benefit from healthier working environments

Comprehensive Educational Resource for School Districts

The video serves as part of Camfil's ongoing commitment to supporting educational institutions with evidence-based air quality solutions. The resource provides:

Practical Guidance: Clear explanation of how procurement policies affect air quality outcomes

Financial Analysis: Cost comparison between low-cost and high-performance filter approaches

Implementation Strategy: Steps for transitioning to performance-based procurement

Sustainability Focus: Environmental benefits of longer-lasting filtration solutions

Expert Insights on Educational Air Quality

The video draws upon Camfil's extensive experience working with educational institutions to improve indoor air quality while managing operational costs. As districts nationwide grapple with budget constraints while prioritizing student health, understanding the total cost of ownership for air filtration becomes increasingly critical.

"This isn't about spending more money—it's about spending money more effectively," explained Davidson. "When schools align their procurement practices with their educational goals, they achieve better outcomes for students while often reducing total costs."

Supporting School District Decision-Making

The educational video addresses common concerns from school administrators, procurement officials, and facility managers about balancing cost control with air quality improvement. By providing clear data on operational costs, system performance, and educational outcomes, the resource supports informed decision-making at all levels of district administration.

The video also addresses implementation challenges, offering practical guidance for districts looking to modify existing procurement policies and vendor relationships.

Timely Resource for Educational Sector

The video's release comes at a critical time for educational institutions, as heightened awareness of indoor air quality intersects with ongoing budget pressures. Districts nationwide are seeking evidence-based approaches to improve student environments while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

The resource aligns with growing recognition that environmental factors significantly impact educational outcomes, supporting district efforts to create optimal learning conditions for all students.

Video Availability and Additional Resources

The complete educational video is available immediately on Camfil USA's blog site and YouTube channel. Additional resources for school districts, including procurement guidance, cost analysis tools, and technical specifications, are available through Camfil's educational sector support programs.

About Camfil



Camfil USA School Air Filters

Camfil is a global leader in air filtration technology, providing clean air solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications worldwide. With decades of experience serving educational institutions, the company develops advanced filtration technologies that improve indoor air quality while optimizing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Camfil's comprehensive product portfolio includes air filters, air cleaners, dust collectors, and complete air quality management systems designed to meet the specific needs of educational environments. The company maintains manufacturing, distribution, and service capabilities across North America, providing technical support and consultation services to school districts nationwide.

For more information about Camfil's educational air quality solutions, visit https://www.camfil.com/en-us/industries/commercial-and-public-buildings/schools--universities.

Media Contact:

Mark Davidson

Marketing & Technical Materials Manager

Air Filters and Filtration Solutions

Mark.Davidson@camfil.com

+ (314) 566-6185

