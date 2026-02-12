Vectorworks Takes Best of Show at ISE 2026 for LED Video Wall Tool

Columbia, MD, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has earned a Best of Show Award at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2026) in the Digital Signage category for its LED Video Wall Tool, released in Vectorworks 2026. The award highlights the company’s commitment to delivering substantial quality and performance improvements to live events and entertainment design professionals.

The Best of Show Awards recognize the most impactful professional AV products and solutions showcased at ISE, with winners selected by a panel of industry experts and editorial teams. Entries are evaluated based on product feature set, ease of use, innovation, and market impact.

“The LED Video Wall Tool represents a major step forward in how designers can plan and deploy complex LED environments with precision and confidence,” said Vectorworks Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Powell. “Receiving the Best of Show recognition at ISE validates our commitment to delivering solutions that directly address the evolving needs of entertainment and AV professionals worldwide.”

Vectorworks’ LED Video Wall Tool enables designers to create LED video wall configurations of virtually any shape — flat, curved, or fully three-dimensional. Users can instantly place and plan panels, calculate power and data requirements, and generate detailed reports covering size, resolution, and required equipment. The tool helps teams deliver fully documented installations and permanent displays more efficiently, with greater confidence throughout every project. This capability reflects the growing role of LED video integration across live entertainment, concerts, and permanent installations.

