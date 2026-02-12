Equifruit helps Pattison Food Group elevate banana offering with organic Fairtrade

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattison Food Group has transitioned its organic banana program supplier to Equifruit, a proudly Canadian and female-owned company.

Equifruit is North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer, working exclusively with farmers approved by Fairtrade International, an organization recognized as one of the most trusted sustainability labels committed to making trade fairer for the people who grow our food. Through this partnership, Pattison Food Group and Equifruit will help support sustainable incomes and improved working conditions for banana growers in Latin America.

“Switching to Equifruit organic bananas is a natural fit for Pattison Food Group,” said Justin McGregor, general manager, produce & bulk at Pattison Food Group. “They share our values of fairness, transparency and collaboration that benefits everyone, from growers to shoppers.”

In addition to promoting fairer wages and safer working conditions, the Fairtrade Standards prohibit child labour and provide farmers with support to reduce their environmental impact. A Fairtrade Premium is also paid directly to growers, which provides community funding for projects such as education programs, clean water facilities, and housing improvements.

“In a highly volatile global banana market, Fairtrade provides a level of stability for banana farmers,” said Jennie Coleman, president and co-owner of Equifruit. “That stability allows them to invest in a better future for themselves and their communities, and a more sustainable future for the banana industry.”

Equifruit Fairtrade organic bananas are now available at the following Pattison Food Group stores: Save-On Foods, PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods and Nesters Market.





Pictured: Jennie Coleman (left) and Shelby Dwyer (right) of Equifruit at the Pattison Food Group launch event of the Equifruit Fairtrade organic program.

About Pattison Food Group

Established in 2021, the Pattison Food Group is a Canadian owned and operated Jim Pattison business and Western Canada’s leading provider of food and drugs. The Pattison Food Group includes nine retail grocery banners including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods, as well as Everything Wine, Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Imperial Distributors Canada Inc., and other specialty and wholesale operations. Its businesses employ almost 30,000 team members in its over 300 food and drug retail locations who share a passion for giving back to the communities where they do business. Pattison Food Group businesses are leaders in customer service and innovation and are committed to achieving long-term growth.

About Equifruit

Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America's leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer and marketer. We're a growing produce aisle sweetheart: Canadian-owned and a proudly women-owned B Corp. We're righting the wrongs of banana business history by making fair pay for banana farmers as interesting, followable and loved as pop culture. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

