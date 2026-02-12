Valentine’s Day Trend: High-Achieving Singles Are Moving From Apps to Intentional, Human-Led Matchmaking

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shift is emerging this Valentine’s Day among successful professionals: instead of relying on high-volume dating, many are approaching relationships with the same level of intentionality they apply to their careers and major life decisions.

Selective Search, a luxury professional matchmaking firm serving accomplished individuals nationwide, reports increasing demand for personalized, human-guided matchmaking. The firm notes that clients are moving away from trial-and-error dating and toward curated introductions designed around long-term compatibility.

Rather than replacing human interaction, technology appears to be accelerating this change. Many prospective clients now begin their process by researching relationship options through artificial intelligence tools. After learning the differences between dating apps, online dating, and professional matchmaking, they ultimately choose a confidential, advisor-led approach to building a relationship.

“People are gathering information through technology, but they are making relationship decisions with people,” said Barbie Adler, Founder and President of Selective Search. “Compatibility is not simply shared interests or personality traits. It involves communication style, emotional readiness, values, and life vision. Those factors require interpretation, judgment, and experience. That is where expert matchmakers provide value.”

Selective Search reports a measurable increase in inquiries from individuals who first discovered the firm while researching relationship strategies using AI-based tools. According to the company, these individuals tend to contact matchmakers with clearly defined goals and a stronger understanding of what they are seeking in a long-term partner.

The firm believes this reflects a broader behavioral shift rather than a technology trend.

“After years of app-based dating, professionals are recognizing that convenience does not always produce compatibility,” said Brad Blettner, Chief Executive Officer of Selective Search. “In their careers, they rely on advisors, recruiters, and specialists for important decisions. We are seeing them apply the same thinking to relationships. They want expertise, discretion, and an efficient process, not volume.”

The findings align with Selective Search’s recently released Executive’s Guide to Intentional Dating, which outlines how high-performing individuals define relationship success, establish clear goals, and prioritize quality introductions over quantity. The guide describes a growing preference for selective introductions, structured feedback, and ongoing guidance rather than self-directed digital dating.

“Relationships are one of the most important decisions people make, yet for years they have approached them with the least structured process,” Adler added. “We are now seeing individuals treat partnership as thoughtfully as they treat career, health, and financial planning.”

About Selective Search

Founded in 2000, Selective Search is a luxury professional matchmaking firm serving accomplished professionals nationwide. The company applies an executive search methodology to relationships, providing private, confidential, human led matchmaking. Selective Search has matched more than 4,000 couples and reports an 89% success rate.

