ALG Vacations® Relaunches TravelAdvisorsGetYouThere.com to Help Travelers Find Trusted Local Travel Advisors

MILWAUKEE, Wisc., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travelers begin planning their 2026 getaways, ALG Vacations® (ALGV), is relaunching TravelAdvisorsGetYouThere.com, an online resource designed to help travelers easily find and connect with trusted local travel advisors. The refreshed site allows users to search by state, location, and areas of expertise — such as wedding or honeymoon travel, minority-owned businesses, LGBTQ+ travel, and more — making it easier than ever to find the right advisor for every type of trip.

The relaunched site also highlights travel inspiration and expert tips from Emmy-winning television personality Carson Kressley, who returns for his third year as ALG Vacations’ official Travel Advisor Champion. Best known for his role on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and as long-time judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kressley is a passionate traveler who continues to champion the value of working with travel advisors.

“Travel advisors are the ultimate style experts when it comes to vacations,” said Kressley. “They know how to elevate a trip, personalize every detail, and help travelers experience destinations in ways they never would on their own.”

Travel advisors bring value that goes far beyond booking a flight or hotel. Working with a professional means travelers can:

Skip the Stress : Travel advisors handle the research, details, and fine print so travelers can focus on the excitement of the journey.

: Travel advisors handle the research, details, and fine print so travelers can focus on the excitement of the journey. Make It Matter: From personalized itineraries to meaningful experiences, advisors help craft trips that reflect each traveler’s interests, style, and goals.

From personalized itineraries to meaningful experiences, advisors help craft trips that reflect each traveler’s interests, style, and goals. Get the Extras: Advisors unlock exclusive amenities, special savings, and insider recommendations that aren’t always available online.

Advisors unlock exclusive amenities, special savings, and insider recommendations that aren’t always available online. Cover All the Bases: When plans change, a travel advisor is there with support, flexible options, and real-time help before, during, and after the trip.

As the preferred partner of more than 100,000 travel advisors nationwide, ALG Vacations works closely with advisors to create exceptional travel experience around the world. Part of Hyatt, ALGV powers five unique vacation brands — including Apple Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, and Travel Impressions® — offering a brand for every trip and a trip for every traveler—from all-inclusive beach escapes to global cities like London, Tokyo, and Dubai.

“Travel planning today can feel overwhelming,” said Jacki Marks, Global Head of Trade Sales & Engagement at ALG Vacations. “TravelAdvsiorsGetYouThere.com was created to take the stress out of the process by connecting travelers with expert advisors who deliver smarter planning, greater value, and personalized experiences that turn travel dreams into seamless realities.”

In addition to helping travelers find local advisors, TravelAdvisorsGetYouThere.com features limited-time vacation deals exclusively available through an advisor, as well as Carson Kressley’s travel tips to inspire the next getaway.

As travelers look ahead to 2026, ALG Vacations encourages anyone planning a trip to start with expert guidance. To find a trusted travel advisor and begin planning your next vacation, visit www.TravelAdvisorsGetYouThere.com.

ALG Vacations®, part of Hyatt (www.hyatt.com), is an award-winning tour operator celebrated for delivering unforgettable leisure travel experiences worldwide. Serving 2.6 million passengers annually, ALG Vacations encompasses a portfolio of trusted and growing brands, including Apple Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, Travel Impressions®, Blue Sky Tours®, and United Vacations®. In addition to offering comprehensive vacation packages with scheduled flights on leading air carriers like United Airlines® and American Airlines®, ALG Vacations also offers thousands of Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights on major carriers to Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean. Beyond crafting unforgettable getaways, ALG Vacations is committed to empowering travel advisors through comprehensive certification, education, and career development programs, lucrative commissions and rewards, and innovative sales and marketing resources, supporting over 100,000 travel professionals each year. For more information, visit www.algvacations.com or follow ALG Vacations on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

