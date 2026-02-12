CRWV ANNOUNCEMENT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Notifies Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV)

Did you buy CRWV securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025?

Affected CoreWeave, Inc. Investor Summary:

Who: CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV)

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit

Securities fraud class action lawsuit Class Period : March 28, 2025, through December 15, 2025

: March 28, 2025, through December 15, 2025 Deadline to seek lead plaintiff status: March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 Key Allegations: Misstatements about capacity, reliance on third‑party data centers, and revenue risk

Misstatements about capacity, reliance on third‑party data centers, and revenue risk Investor action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) announces a securities fraud class action lawsuit against CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) for investors who purchased shares between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025. Investors have until March 13, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.





COREWEAVE, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CoreWeave, Inc. overstated the company’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; (2) CoreWeave, Inc. understated the scope and severity of its reliance on a single third-party data center supplier, creating significant operational and delivery risk; (3) CoreWeave, Inc. misrepresented the financial risk associated with reliance on a single supplier, including revenue exposure tied to this dependency; and (4) public statements were materially false and misleading, resulting in inaccurate revenue expectations.

WHAT CRWV INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be a lead plaintiff by March 13, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.



If you experienced losses in connection with CoreWeave, contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453, email info@ktmc.com, or visit https://www.ktmc.com/crwv-coreweave-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=crwv&mktm=PR

Learn more about CoreWeave, Inc. on YouTube:

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR COREWEAVE, INC. (CRWV) INVESTORS

CoreWeave, Inc. investors may, no later than March 13, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages CoreWeave, Inc. investors to reach out directly for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities fraud class action lawsuits and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors.

The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

