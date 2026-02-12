Rescue Retriever Expands Pet Safety Lineup with Launch of Clickette™ Magnetic Quick-Lock Harness System

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescue Retriever, the firefighter-founded company redefining pet safety through innovative technology and design, today announces the launch of Clickette™, a premium dog harness system engineered for power, comfort, and effortless one-handed control.

Less than a year after entering the market with the first pet-focused smoke detection and alert system designed to help save more animals during home fires, Rescue Retriever is rapidly expanding its product lineup. Building on its mission to protect pets in life-threatening emergencies, the company is now introducing a new category of safety-forward designs focused on everyday strength, control, and prevention - starting with Clickette.

At the heart of the Clickette collection is a high-strength magnetic quick-lock system that delivers instant, rock-solid connection without fumbling, tugging, or two-handed effort. Designed to withstand serious force while maintaining comfort and style, Clickette combines industrial-grade durability with modern pet-parent convenience.

“From day one, our mission has been simple… build products that actually solve real safety problems for pets and their families,” said Rusty Tussing, CEO and Co-Founder of Rescue Retriever. “Clickette is about control when it matters most. Whether you’re managing a strong dog on a busy street or securing them safely in your vehicle, this system gives you speed, strength, and confidence in one click.”

The Clickette Harness features reinforced construction with tensile-tested strength and a magnetic back-lock system that allows the Clickette Leash to secure instantly with one hand. Built for strong, active dogs, the harness includes:

Industrial-grade magnetic locking system

Adjustable four-point fit for customized security

Breathable padded mesh to distribute pressure and prevent overheating

Reflective trim for enhanced nighttime visibility

Compatibility with the Clickette Leash, Collar, and Seat Belt system



The result is secure handling without sacrificing comfort or mobility.

“We’ve already received strong feedback from pet owners with disabilities and those who struggle with arthritis,” Tussing added. “The ability to clip in with one hand, without fumbling or fighting with hardware, gives them greater independence and confidence when walking their dogs.”

The Clickette Leash and Collar are engineered for high-performance handling, featuring a magnetic quick-connect clip with 360° swivel and shock-absorbing stretch for smoother walks. With pull-tested tensile strengths ranging from 550LB to 990LB, the system is built to handle serious force while maintaining comfort through soft neoprene handles and quick-dry lining. Reflective finishes and an integrated ID tag holder enhance visibility and safety during low-light outings.

Extending protection from sidewalk to vehicle, the Clickette Seat Belt delivers reinforced steel connector compatibility with most car seat-belt systems. The adjustable restraint length and impact-resistant webbing provide firm, reliable protection during travel while connecting instantly to the Clickette Harness or Collar.

As Rescue Retriever continues building a full ecosystem of pet safety innovation, Clickette represents the next step in protecting pets not only during emergencies, but in the everyday moments where control, visibility, and reliability matter most.

Clickette Harness is available in five sizes (XS – XL) and a variety of colors including black, pink, blue, orange and red. The full offering of products is now available at RescueRetriever.com.

About Rescue Retriever

Rescue Retriever, founded by twin brothers Ryan and Rusty Tussing, develops innovative safety solutions designed specifically to save pets during house fires and other emergencies. Born from personal experience and professional firefighting expertise, Rescue Retriever's flagship product is a specialized smoke detector that uses strobing lights to guide firefighters directly to pets in distress. The company is dedicated to increasing pet survival rates and providing pet owners peace of mind through enhanced emergency preparedness solutions.

