Malibu Boats, Inc. Recognized with Five NMMA CSI Awards Across Multiple Brands

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU), a U.S. designer and manufacturer of category-leading salt and freshwater recreational powerboat brands, today announced that five of its brands have been recognized with Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). The awards were presented at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show and Innovation Awards Breakfast.

The NMMA CSI Awards honor boat brands that achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction, based on surveys of boat buyers conducted by the NMMA. The awards recognize manufacturers whose products and ownership experience consistently exceed customer expectations.

Malibu Boats, Inc. received recognition in two product segments, with Malibu and Axis earning honors in Ski, Wake & Surf Boats and Cobalt, Pursuit, and Pathfinder recognized in Fiberglass Outboard Boats.

“These awards reflect the commitment our teams across each brand have to delivering exceptional products and ownership experiences,” said Steve Menneto, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc. “Customer satisfaction is one of the most important measures of our success, and it’s an honor to see that reflected across multiple brands and segments.”

The NMMA CSI program is widely regarded as the marine industry’s benchmark for customer satisfaction, with awards based entirely on feedback from verified boat owners. To qualify, manufacturers must meet or exceed a rigorous satisfaction threshold set by the NMMA.

Malibu Boats, Inc. continues to focus on innovation, quality craftsmanship, and customer-centric design across its portfolio of brands, serving a broad range of recreational boating customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.malibuboatsinc.com .

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, www.pursuitboats.com, or www.maverickboatgroup.com.

