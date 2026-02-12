KDDI INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating KDDI Corporation on Behalf of KDDI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In KDDI (KDDIY) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against KDDI Corporation (“KDDI” or the “Company”) (OTC: KDDIY) on behalf of KDDI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether KDDI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





On February 6, 2026, KDDI posted an announcement on its website entitled “Notice Regarding Expectation that Disclosure of Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2026 Will Exceed the 45-Day Period Following the End of Such Quarter.” The announcement stated that KDDI has “decided to postpone the disclosure of its earnings report” and that the reason for postponement was due to uncertainties regarding the quarterly results, in light of a previously announced internal investigation.





On this news, KDDI American Depositary Receipts (under the ticker symbol “KDDIY”) fell 11.4% on February 6, 2026.





