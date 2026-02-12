Nate Bargatze, America’s Reigning King of Comedy, Named Recipient of 2026 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today announced that Nate Bargatze, the No. 1-grossing comedian in the world, will be the recipient of the prestigious 2026 NAB Television Chairman’s Award.

The award will be presented at the 2026 NAB Show on April 21 in Las Vegas as part of the Annual “We Are Broadcasters” event on the Main Stage, where Bargatze will also participate in a fireside chat and Q&A.

“Nate Bargatze has become one of the most important figures in American entertainment by making comedy that resonates across generations and platforms,” said Nick Radziul, NAB Television Board Chair. “His work demonstrates how broadcast television continues to be the cultural bridge between creators and audiences, delivering unparalleled reach and trusted, must-watch content that sparks shared moments viewers embrace.”

Bargatze, dubbed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic, is also one of the most accomplished. He has broken multiple venue records, hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards, written a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and hosted two “Saturday Night Live” episodes with sketches that became instant classics. He also recently won a Grammy for his Netflix special and comedy album, “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.”

Bargatze’s 2025 comedy tour, “Big Dumb Eyes,” was ranked No. 1 by Pollstar, grossing a reported $77.5 million and topping a list that includes Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Adam Sandler, Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle. In 2024, Bargatze set a new record for the biggest one-year gross—$82.2 million—by any comedy performer in history, according to Billboard.

His first book, “Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind,” shot to No. 1 on the New York Times Best-Sellers list, remaining on the list for 11 weeks. His stint in 2025 as host of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS was the highest rated Emmys broadcast in four years.

“Nate Bargatze’s rise underscores the continued ability of broadcast television to build a sense of community and reach large audiences at a time when viewing habits are rapidly changing,” said Curtis LeGeyt, NAB president and CEO. “His power to create and deliver widespread appeal among the broader public is central to what NAB Show represents and why Nate is such a fitting honoree.”

Two “SNL” sketches, in which Bargatze plays George Washington skewering the absurdities of his nation’s system of weights, measures and its version of the English language, have been viewed more than a combined 42 million times on YouTube, helping propel his career to stratospheric levels.

In 2023, Bargatze launched Nateland Entertainment, a family-friendly company and platform producing standup specials, podcasts and content across film and television. He is currently creating a new amusement park and entertainment complex in Nashville, Tenn., sparked by the closure of his beloved Opryland USA, where he worked as a teenager.

Bargatze’s cultural footprint is about to get even bigger. He created, co-wrote, executive produced and stars in the upcoming comedy “The Breadwinner” in theaters starting May 29 alongside an all-star cast, marking his feature film debut. In addition, he co-created a new comedy game show, “The Greatest Average American,” premiering Feb. 25 on ABC and Hulu, also serving as the show’s host and executive producer.

With his trademark brand of deadpan, self-deprecating, observational humor, Bargatze has excelled, in part, because of (some might say despite) being a “clean” and apolitical comic, a distinction he embraces as helping unify a deeply divided nation.

Past winners of the Television Chairman’s Award, first presented in 2009 Kelsey Grammer, include Penn & Teller, Jennifer Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, Jim Parsons and Mario Lopez.

