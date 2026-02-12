International Roofing Expo Announces the 2026 Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program Winners

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets, The International Roofing Expo® (IRE), announced the winners of their annual Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program for People’s Choice and Experts’ Choice. The awards program, powered by the International Roofing Expo, is an industry recognition program that celebrates the most cutting-edge solutions that are available in the roofing and exteriors sector.

The Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program entries were on display at the International Roofing Expo 2026, January 20-22 in Las Vegas. Attendees viewed the products and services in the showcase area and cast votes for the People’s Choice Award across eight categories. The People’s Choice Award is presented to one winner in each program category. Voting opened in early January and ended on February 5.





“Our warmest thanks to all companies that brought their innovations to the 2026 IRE Innovative Product Showcase and Awards program this year, and to all who voted to recognize industry excellence,” Rich Russo, Show Director for the International Roofing Expo. “Spotlighting the products and services that are redefining possibilities in our market is fundamental to our collective progress. Congratulations to our remarkable 2026 award winners for setting new standards of innovation!”

The People’s Choice winners:

Business & Technology Software & Services: VILPE Sense Leak Detectors by VILPE Oy

VILPE Sense Leak Detectors by VILPE Oy Coatings, Caulks and Sealants: FiberSeal Base by Fluid Applied Roofing

FiberSeal Base by Fluid Applied Roofing Gutters and Roof Drains: Sasquatch Structural Gutter Protection System by E-Z Gutter Guard

Sasquatch Structural Gutter Protection System by E-Z Gutter Guard Roofing Products: Elevate Max PVC Single-Ply Roofing Membrane by Elevate

Elevate Max PVC Single-Ply Roofing Membrane by Elevate Safety & Fall Protection: LifeGrab Upper and Lower Ladder Stabilizers by On Top Safety

LifeGrab Upper and Lower Ladder Stabilizers by On Top Safety Siding & Insulation: ThermaThin™ 7 by Carlisle Syntec Systems

ThermaThin™ 7 by Carlisle Syntec Systems Solar Panels & Products: KAST Connect by KAST

KAST Connect by KAST Tools, Equipment and Machinery: Burro Volt by Donkey Forklifts

Burro Volt by Donkey Forklifts Water Proofing, Flashing, Vapor Barriers, Underlayments and Insulation: AeroNet by Benjamin Obdyke



The Experts’ Choice award winners were selected by industry experts. The winners stood out from the competition in their ability to boost performance, drive sales, enhance customer satisfaction, improve worker safety, or establish a new standard in the field.

The Experts’ Choice winners:

Seal Bond ® FlexCurb™ Universal Curb Kit by Seal Bond

FlexCurb™ Universal Curb Kit by Seal Bond Duro-Last PVC to TPO Tie-In by Duro-Last

LifeGrab 360° Roof Bracket and LifeGrab Elevated Roof Bracket by On Top Safety

ThermaThin™ 7 by Carlisle Syntec Systems

SOPREMA MINI-MACADEN ® by SOPREMA

by SOPREMA AeroNet by Benjamin Obdyke

The Experts’ Choice honorees received exceptional feedback from judges:

Judges praised the LifeGrab 360 Roof Bracket as “an ingenious solution to keep roofers and rooftop laborers safely tied-off while providing complete mobility and minimizing disconnection from the tie-off point.” This innovative product is redefining safety standards for roofing professionals, ensuring both security and efficiency on the job.

The AeroNet product was commended for its ability to “provide clear-field drainage below steep-slope roof coverings where traditional installations might incur impediments to roof assembly drainage below the roof covering.” This solution addresses a critical need for effective drainage in challenging roofing scenarios, offering a reliable and practical approach to improving roof performance.





To learn more about the 2026 Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com .

About International Roofing Expo

The International Roofing Expo® is the premier event for both the commercial and residential roofing and exterior construction industries. The IRE brings the professional community together to help them stay current on trending knowledge and to see the largest selection of products and services. The event helps professionals improve their business through education, exhibitions, and networking. The International Roofing Expo is owned and operated by Informa Markets. The official show sponsor is NRCA and the official show publication is Roofing Contractor. For more information, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com .

Follow International Roofing Expo on social at Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter to stay in touch for the most up to date information on the 2027 expo.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contacts:

Infrastructure & Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

Danielle Griffin

Danielle.Griffin@informa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a4b9809-a85e-46ee-be01-57c2232831ee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b1ce825-04dc-4171-a894-cdc2133183e8