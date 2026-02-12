Serotonin Centers Opens Naperville Location at Block 59, Marking Brand’s Entry into the Chicago Market

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Centers, a national leader in science-backed longevity, hormone optimization, and medical aesthetics, announced the opening of its newest location in Naperville, Illinois. Officially opening January 22, 2026, the Naperville center represents the brand’s first Illinois location and marks a major milestone in its continued national expansion.

The Naperville location is locally owned and operated by Baker Pilakka, who plans to expand the Serotonin Centers footprint throughout the Chicago market.

“Opening our first location in Naperville is just the beginning,” said Pilakka. “There is clear demand in the Chicagoland area for a more comprehensive, medically guided approach to longevity and wellness. We’re proud to introduce Serotonin Centers to this community and look forward to expanding into additional locations.”

Serotonin Centers delivers a concierge, physician-led model focused on proactive health and long-term vitality. Services at the Naperville location include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical weight loss, advanced body contouring, medical aesthetics, IV therapy, and restorative longevity treatments. Each member begins with in-depth diagnostics and lab analysis, followed by a personalized care plan developed alongside licensed medical professionals.

Unlike traditional med spas, Serotonin Centers emphasizes ongoing clinical oversight, data-driven protocols, and individualized treatment strategies designed to improve both health span and overall quality of life.

“This opening marks an important step forward for Serotonin Centers as we enter the Chicago market,” said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. “Naperville is a sophisticated, health-conscious community, and Block 59 offers exactly the type of environment that aligns with our brand—premium, accessible, and focused on quality of life. We’re excited to establish our presence here with a strong local operator.”

The new center is located within Block 59, Naperville’s premier dining and entertainment destination developed by Brixmor Property Group. Positioned at the intersection of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue, Block 59 serves as a year-round gathering place for families and visitors, offering curated dining, retail, and seasonal experiences such as the popular Magic Ice skating rink. The development complements adjacent Westridge Court, anchored by Ulta Beauty and Wayfair Outlet.

“We’re proud to welcome Serotonin Anti-Aging Center’s first Illinois location to Block 59,” said Mike Kurkowski, Senior Leasing Representative at Brixmor Property Group. “We’re curating a destination where guests can dine, shop, and invest in their well-being. Serotonin’s innovative approach to skincare and self-care adds exactly the kind of best-in-class experience our community is looking for.”

The Naperville center signals continued expansion into major metropolitan markets nationwide.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.serotonincenters.com/naperville.

About Serotonin Centers

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes feelings of well-being and happiness, Serotonin Centers provides a roadmap for optimizing health span and longevity. The national med spa franchise integrates licensed medical providers, advanced diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans within a concierge care model. Serotonin Centers specializes in hormone optimization, medical weight management, aesthetics, IV therapy, and cutting-edge longevity services designed to help members look, feel, and perform at their best.

Learn more at www.serotonincenters.com or explore franchise opportunities at www.serotonincenters.com/franchising.

About Block 59 – Naperville, IL

Block 59 is a dining and entertainment destination by Brixmor Property Group, located at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue in Naperville, within the Chicagoland area. A central gathering spot for families and visitors, Block 59 offers year-round experiences, including seasonal attractions like the Magic Ice skating rink. This dining hub complements adjacent Westridge Court, anchored by Ulta Beauty and Wayfair Outlet. Learn more at theblock59.com.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 360 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores

