Varonis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced its participation at the following upcoming conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, March 2 – 5, in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for March 5 at 9:15 a.m. PT.



The audio presentation will be webcast live and available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcast will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conference.



Additional Resources

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com.

Visit our blog, and join us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, email security, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com



News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com