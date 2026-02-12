Six Coherent Products Recognized by Lightwave Innovation Awards

SAXONBURG, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, proudly announced that six of its products have received awards in the 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews, matching the Company’s achievement in 2025 and underscoring Coherent’s continued leadership in optical networking innovation.

As compute infrastructure expands, from scale up and scale out architectures within the datacenter to long-reach data center interconnect, advances in the performance, integration, and energy efficiency of photonics solutions are increasingly important,” said Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer at Coherent. “These awards reflect the strength and depth of our technology and our ability to translate photonics innovation into manufacturable, high-performance products.”

The Lightwave Innovation Reviews recognize outstanding innovation, performance, and impact in optical communications technologies, as evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts.

The following Coherent products were recognized:

100G ZR QSFP28 DCO transceiver with Active Ingress/Egress Latency Control (Score: 4.0)

Recognized in the category of Optical Transceivers and Transponders, the 100G ZR QSFP28 Digital Coherent Optic transceiver with low latency variation enables network providers to address applications with precise time synchronization across packet-based networks, like audio/video telecommunication links, industrial automation and financial trading.

140 Gbaud IC-TROSA Extended C-Band for 800G DCO Transceivers (Score: 4.5)

Recognized in the category of Optical Components, the 140 GBaud IC-TROSA Extended C-Band advances next-generation 800G digital coherent optics by supporting ultra-fast symbol rates with high level of integration and lower power dissipation, extending the wavelength-tunable range to 6THz for higher capacity and longer reach in demanding coherent networking applications.

2D VCSEL Arrays for Optical Interconnects (Score: 4.0)

Recognized in the category of Optical Components, the Optical Interconnect 2D VCSEL rrays enable highly parallel, energy-efficient optical interconnects for short-reach and co-packaged optics (CPO) applications, delivering high bandwidth density, reliability, and scalability for next-generation data center and compute systems.

WaveAnalyzer™ 200B Portable Optical Spectrum Analyzer (Score: 4.0)

Recognized in the category of Optical Field Test Equipment, the WaveAnalyzer 200B brings high-resolution, coherent-based spectral analysis into a compact, portable form factor, providing spectral measurements across the Super C-Band with a resolution bandwidth down to 5pm for rapid deployment, troubleshooting, and maintenance of modern optical networks.

Flexgrid® Octa C+L Dense Gain Equalizer (DGE) (Score: 5.0)

Recognized in the category of Optical: Optical Subsystems, the Flexgrid® Octa C+L Dynamic Gain Equalizer (DGE) delivers dynamic optical power management across both C- and L-bands, enabling operators to maximize fiber capacity and optimize performance in flexible-grid DWDM networks. Designed for next-generation high-capacity transport systems, it enhances spectral efficiency, provides precise channel equalization, and supports scalable network expansion across extended bandwidths.

Multiport High-Resolution Optical Channel Monitor (OCM) (Score: 4.0)

Recognized in the category of Optical: Optical Components, the Multiport High-Resolution Optical Channel Monitor (HR-OCM) is engineered for AI-driven, multi-rail data center interconnect networks, featuring up to 32 input ports and ultra-fast 25ms scanning to refresh all monitoring points in under one second. Delivering 1.7GHz resolution bandwidth, ±1GHz frequency accuracy, and ±0.7dB power accuracy in a compact, low-power module, the solution significantly improves monitoring density and energy efficiency while supporting advanced and mixed modulation formats for future-ready optical networks.

Visit Coherent booth 1401, South Hall, at OFC 2026 from March 17-19, to learn more about these award-winning technologies and explore the latest innovations in optical networking, interconnects, and photonics solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges.