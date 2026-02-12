Caribou Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Citi 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit, Virtual

February 19, 2026, with a fireside chat at 10:45 AM ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL

March 10, 2026, with a fireside chat at 8:00 AM ET

Webcast

For more information and link to the Leerink webcast, please visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. The webcast will be available on the Caribou website for at least 30 days after the event.

Caribou is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The Company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel) and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies. Follow the Company @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

