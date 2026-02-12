Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 and Estimated First Quarter and Full Year 2026 Guidance

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and provided estimated first quarter and full year 2026 guidance.

“In the fourth quarter of 2025, we again delivered strong financial results, including a new record of Annual Contract Value plus royalties reaching $83.6 million, representing 28% year-over-year growth. During the quarter, our customers surpassed the milestone of more than four billion systems shipped with SoCs connected by Arteris System IP, and we enjoyed royalty growth of 50% year-over-year,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “As cybersecurity threats intensify not just in software but the underlying hardware used across data centers, edge devices, and mission-critical systems, our recent acquisition of Cycuity strengthens Arteris’ ability to help customers secure data movement in silicon through proven technology and deep domain expertise. Combined with the acceleration of AI use in semiconductors and the ever increasing SoC complexities created by the proliferation of chiplet-based, multi-die architectures, Arteris is well positioned to deliver on these transformative opportunities,” concluded Janac.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $20.1 million, up 30% year-over-year

Annual Contract Value (ACV) plus royalties of $83.6 million, up 28% year-over-year, growing to the highest level we have ever reported

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $116.8 million, up 32% year-over-year, growing to the highest level we have ever reported. We expect approximately half of our RPO will be recognized as revenue in 2026. This projection excludes cancelable and non-cancelable Flexible Spending Accounts.

Operating loss of $8.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Net loss of $8.5 million or $0.19 per share

Non-GAAP net loss of $2.3 million or $0.05 per share

Non-GAAP free cash flow of positive $3.0 million or 15% of revenue





Full year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $70.6 million, up 22% year-over-year

Variable royalties of $6.6 million, up 50% year-over-year

Operating loss of $33.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $31.6 million for the year ended 2024

Non-GAAP operating loss of $12.5 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $14.8 million for the year ended 2024

Net loss of $34.7 million or $0.82 per share

Non-GAAP net loss of $14.1 million or $0.33 per share

Non-GAAP free cash flow of positive $5.3 million or 8% of revenue





Recent Business Highlights:

In January 2026, we closed the acquisition of Cycuity, a leading provider of semiconductor security verification software. This acquisition strengthens Arteris’ product portfolio, enabling customers to improve security in IP blocks, chiplets, SoCs and firmware;

Our customers have shipped over four billion SoC chips and chiplets incorporating Arteris network-on-chip technology as the underlying interconnect since Arteris' inception;

FlexGen smart NoC IP has seen strong customer adoption, ending the year with over 30 production device deployments by 10 different customers;

In February 2026, we announced NXP’s expanded use of Arteris products across its AI enabled silicon solutions for intelligent vehicles, advanced industrial systems, and consumer electronics. This deployment includes Ncore cache coherent interconnect, FlexNoC non-coherent interconnect, CodaCache last-level cache IP, and Magillem software for SoC integration;

We announced that Black Sesame is licensing both Ncore and FlexNoC IP for its next-generation of advanced automotive semiconductors;

Blaize deployed FlexNoC IP for its Blaize AI platform, delivering a programmable, energy-efficient solution spanning edge and cloud-based AI; and

Arteris became a founding member of the CHASSIS program, an initiative led by Bosch and includes automotive OEMs such as BMW, Renault, and Stellantis, with the goal of creating an open automotive chiplet platform.





Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating loss, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow are Non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on Arteris’ historic reported results, including a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below.

Estimated First Quarter and Full Year 2026 Guidance:

Q1 2026 FY 2026 (in millions) ACV + royalties $85.0 - $89.0 $100.0 - $104.0 Revenue $20.5 - $21.5 $89.0 - $93.0 Non-GAAP operating loss $2.5 - $3.5 $5.0 - $9.0 Free cash flow ($1.5) - $1.5 $5.0 - $9.0

The guidance provided above are forward-looking statements and reflects Arteris' expectations as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors, among others, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures reported above to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Arteris' results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions of the other business metrics used in this press release including ACV, confirmed design starts and RPO are included below under the heading “Other Business Metrics.”

Arteris, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Licensing, support and maintenance $ 17,540 $ 14,016 $ 63,859 $ 52,815 Variable royalties and other 2,597 1,473 6,720 4,909 Total revenue 20,137 15,489 70,579 57,724 Cost of revenue 1,861 1,575 6,895 5,962 Gross profit 18,276 13,914 63,684 51,762 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,227 11,532 49,908 45,007 Sales and marketing 7,068 5,365 26,782 20,796 General and administrative 6,448 4,119 20,131 17,555 Total operating expenses 26,743 21,016 96,821 83,358 Loss from operations (8,467 ) (7,102 ) (33,137 ) (31,596 ) Interest expense (54 ) (45 ) (193 ) (244 ) Other income (expense), net 732 824 2,872 3,400 Loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investment (7,789 ) (6,323 ) (30,458 ) (28,440 ) Loss from equity method investment, net of tax 734 634 2,813 2,698 Loss before income taxes (8,523 ) (6,957 ) (33,271 ) (31,138 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (19 ) 1,247 1,475 2,500 Net loss $ (8,504 ) $ (8,204 ) $ (34,746 ) $ (33,638 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts, basic and diluted 43,710,109 40,157,199 42,290,619 38,914,197





Arteris, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,901 $ 13,684 Short-term investments 20,698 30,157 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $73 and $131 as of December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively 19,183 20,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,608 4,634 Total current assets 82,390 69,083 Property and equipment, net 3,872 4,019 Long-term investments 4,946 8,504 Equity method investment 2,989 5,802 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,919 3,838 Intangibles, net 2,168 3,024 Goodwill 4,178 4,178 Other assets 10,569 7,687 TOTAL ASSETS $ 115,031 $ 106,135 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 340 $ 539 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,094 15,899 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,233 917 Deferred revenue, current 51,367 40,445 Vendor financing arrangements, current 1,166 1,482 Total current liabilities 73,200 59,282 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 43,974 35,177 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 3,116 2,998 Vendor financing arrangements, noncurrent 452 594 Deferred income, noncurrent 6,452 7,631 Other liabilities 2,469 1,641 Total liabilities 129,663 107,323 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, par value of $0.001—10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2025, and 2024 — — Common stock, par value of $0.001—300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025, and 2024; 44,268,816 and 40,724,936 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively 44 40 Additional paid-in capital 156,776 135,522 Accumulated other comprehensive income 179 135 Accumulated deficit (171,631 ) (136,885 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (14,632 ) (1,188 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 115,031 $ 106,135





Arteris, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (34,746 ) $ (33,638 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,376 3,362 Stock-based compensation 18,376 15,938 Pension plan expenses 201 163 Amortization of deferred income (1,179 ) (1,182 ) Loss from equity method investment 2,813 2,698 Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities (368 ) (695 ) Other, net 401 (9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,425 (8,605 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,347 ) (1,068 ) Accounts payable (191 ) 324 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,253 3,079 Deferred revenue 19,719 18,913 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,733 (720 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (1,388 ) (324 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other (29,528 ) (37,175 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other 42,944 38,469 Net cash provided by investing activities 12,028 970 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments under vendor financing arrangements (1,503 ) (1,749 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,866 890 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 982 538 Other financing activities 72 59 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,417 (262 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 20,178 (12 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 14,072 14,084 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 34,250 $ 14,072





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core performance. These non-GAAP measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define "Non-GAAP gross profit" and "Non-GAAP gross margin" as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue and amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue. We define “Non-GAAP loss from operations” as our GAAP loss from operations adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related costs. We define “Non-GAAP net loss” as our net loss adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related costs.

We define “Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted”, as our Non-GAAP net loss divided by our GAAP weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the period on a basic or diluted basis, respectively. Management uses this non-GAAP measure to evaluate the performance of our business on a comparable basis from period to period.

The above items are excluded from our Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP loss from operations and Non-GAAP net loss because these items are non-cash in nature, or are not indicative of our core operating performance, and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP loss from operations and Non-GAAP net loss provide useful supplemental information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors, even if negative, about the amount of cash provided by (used in) our operations other than that used for investments in property and equipment.

Other Business Metrics

Annual Contract Value (ACV) – we define Annual Contract Value for an individual customer agreement as the total fixed fees under the agreement divided by the number of years in the agreement term. Our total ACV is the aggregate ACVs for all our customers as measured at a given point in time. Total fixed fees includes licensing, support and maintenance and other fixed fees under IP licensing or software licensing agreements but excludes variable revenue derived from licensing agreements with customers, particularly royalties. We define ACV plus royalties as ACV plus the trailing-twelve-months variable royalties and other revenue.

Confirmed Design Starts – we define Confirmed Design Starts as when customers confirm their commencement of new semiconductor designs using our interconnect IP and notify us. Confirmed Design Starts is a metric management uses to assess the activity level of our customers in terms of the number of new semiconductor designs that are started using our interconnect IP in a given period. We believe that the number of Confirmed Design Starts is an important indicator of the growth of our business and future royalty revenue trends.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) – we define Remaining Performance Obligations as the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including deferred revenue, billed and unbilled cancelable and non-cancelable contracted amounts.

Arteris, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 18,276 $ 13,914 $ 63,684 $ 51,762 Add: Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue 212 187 877 783 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 50 49 200 199 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 18,538 $ 14,150 $ 64,761 $ 52,744 Gross margin 91 % 90 % 90 % 90 % Non-GAAP gross margin 92 % 91 % 92 % 91 % Research and development $ 13,227 $ 11,532 $ 49,908 $ 45,007 Stock-based compensation expense (1,996 ) (1,959 ) (7,990 ) (7,509 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) (82 ) (109 ) (412 ) (389 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,149 $ 9,464 $ 41,506 $ 37,109 Sales and marketing $ 7,068 $ 5,365 $ 26,782 $ 20,796 Stock-based compensation expense (1,140 ) (849 ) (4,492 ) (3,079 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) (58 ) (58 ) (229 ) (229 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,870 $ 4,458 $ 22,061 $ 17,488 General and administrative $ 6,448 $ 4,119 $ 20,131 $ 17,555 Stock-based compensation expense (1,263 ) (1,136 ) (5,017 ) (4,567 ) Acquisition-related costs (1,448 ) — (1,448 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 3,737 $ 2,983 $ 13,666 $ 12,988 Total operating expenses $ 26,743 $ 21,016 $ 96,821 $ 83,358 Stock-based compensation expense (4,399 ) (3,944 ) (17,499 ) (15,155 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) (140 ) (167 ) (641 ) (618 ) Acquisition-related costs (1,448 ) — (1,448 ) — Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 20,756 $ 16,905 $ 77,233 $ 67,585 Loss from operations $ (8,467 ) $ (7,102 ) $ (33,137 ) $ (31,596 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,611 4,131 18,376 15,938 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 190 216 841 817 Acquisition-related costs(2) 1,448 — 1,448 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,218 ) $ (2,755 ) $ (12,472 ) $ (14,841 ) Net loss $ (8,504 ) $ (8,204 ) $ (34,746 ) $ (33,638 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,611 4,131 18,376 15,938 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 190 216 841 817 Acquisition-related costs(2) 1,448 — 1,448 — Non-GAAP net loss(3) $ (2,255 ) $ (3,857 ) $ (14,081 ) $ (16,883 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.86 ) Per share impacts of adjustments to net loss(4) $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts, basic and diluted 43,710,109 40,157,199 42,290,619 38,914,197

(1) Represents the amortization expenses of our intangible assets attributable to our acquisitions.

(2) Includes advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees associated with the Cycuity acquisition and recorded in general and administrative.

(3) Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to foreign withholding taxes and income tax in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the US. Accordingly, there is no significant tax impact associated with these Non-GAAP adjustments.

(4) Reflects the aggregate adjustments made to reconcile Non-GAAP net loss to our net loss as noted in the above table, divided by the GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares of the relevant period.



Free Cash Flow