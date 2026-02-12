CCS Fundraising Releases Fifth Annual Philanthropy Pulse Report on the Forces Shaping Nonprofit Fundraising in 2026

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCS Fundraising today announced the release of its fifth annual Philanthropy Pulse report, drawing on survey responses from more than 600 nonprofit organizations to examine how fundraising leaders are navigating a rapidly shifting philanthropic landscape and where they are focusing strategy for the year ahead.





The 2026 CCS Philanthropy Pulse offers a snapshot of how nonprofit leaders are responding to increased complexity across revenue, staffing, policy, and technology, and how they are approaching the year ahead.





Taken together, the findings suggest a sector that is adapting—not retreating—as leaders prioritize sustainability, structure, and thoughtful use of resources.





“Nonprofit leaders are working in a dynamic moment of real change, and what stands out is their determination to adapt,” said Lindsay Marciniak, Managing Partner at CCS Fundraising. “This year’s Philanthropy Pulse highlights an industry that is actively refining strategy, utilizing new technology, and finding new ways to engage donors in meaningful, effective ways.”





The report analyzes trends across organizational size and mission focus, offering insight into how nonprofits are responding to changing donor behavior, financial considerations, and operational needs.





Key takeaways from the 2026 CCS Philanthropy Pulse reflect how nonprofit leaders are navigating growth and complexity across multiple dimensions:

Many organizations reported revenue growth, alongside continued attention to donor acquisition, donor retention, and fundraising efficiency.

Organizations reporting revenue growth were more likely to describe higher levels of board engagement, particularly around personal giving.

Staff retention and workload continue to factor into fundraising operations, with some organizations reporting greater stability where investment in pay, flexibility, and professional development is stronger.

Looking ahead to 2026, organizations expressed more confidence in individual giving than in government funding, where expectations are more mixed.

Use of technology, including AI, varies widely across organizations, with differences in training, readiness, and application.

The report also surfaces a series of data dilemmas and corresponding opportunities for organizations to explore in 2026. For example, Although the data shows that most nonprofits view AI positively, limited training, governance, and coordination have slowed adoption, creating an opportunity for organizations that invest in readiness to turn interest into practical impact. Also, many nonprofits rely on active boards, but the data shows that unclear expectations for giving and fundraising often limit their impact; by setting clear goals, organizations can unlock consistent, strategic support that drives revenue growth.





“CCS’s Philanthropy Pulse is designed to help leaders move forward with clarity,” said Marciniak. “It gives nonprofits a way to benchmark their progress and outlook, spot opportunity, and focus investments where they can make the greatest difference.”





CCS pairs survey data with analysis designed to help nonprofit leaders benchmark their organizations, identify emerging risks, and prioritize investments that support long‑term sustainability.





The full 2026 CCS Philanthropy Pulse report is available here.





